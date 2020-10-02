Turkey begins life under new strict social media rules

AFP, ISTANBUL, Turkey





Turkey yesterday entered a new era of tight social media restrictions that threaten to erase the local presence of Facebook and Twitter should they fail to take down contentious posts.

The legislation was rammed through parliament by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP party and follows the government’s crackdown on opposition newspapers and television channels.

Facebook senior human rights adviser Iain Levine wrote on Twitter that it “raises many concerns [about] human rights.”

While fearful, free speech advocates are not certain whether Erdogan’s government would be able to implement the law’s most punitive measures — or if social media companies would ever fully comply.

“We believe that these days it’s really impossible in a country like Turkey to suppress social media — it is so much a part of people’s lives,” Human Rights Watch senior Turkey researcher Emma Sinclair-Webb said.

Under the new rules, platforms with more than 1 million daily users must open offices in Turkey that can deal with local court decisions to remove offending content within 48 hours.

If not, they face advertising bans, fines of up to 40 million Turkish lira (US$5.2 million), and bandwidth reductions of up to 90 percent, making the platforms effectively unusable.

They also require social media companies to “take necessary measures” to store user data locally, although binding legislation to that effect was taken out of the final version of the law passed in July.

“The objective of the law is to threaten social media companies with a comply-or-die message,” Sinclair-Webb said.

Access to Web site and content has already been partially restricted in the nation of 83 million people.

Turkey had blocked access to 408,000 Web sites, 40,000 Twitter posts, 10,000 YouTube videos and 6,200 Facebook posts by the end of last year, privacy rights advocate Sevket Uyanik said.