A Japanese court on Wednesday found the government and the operator of the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant negligent for failing to take measures to prevent the 2011 disaster, ordering them to pay ￥1 billion (US$9.5 million) in damages to thousands of residents for their lost livelihoods.
The Sendai High Court found fault with the government in the meltdowns of three reactors, saying that the regulatory agency could have predicted a major tsunami before the disaster, lawyers representing the more than 3,600 plaintiffs said.
The ruling was a major victory for the plaintiffs and could set a precedent for similar lawsuits pending across the country, said Izutaro Managi, who is the head lawyer for the plaintiffs.
Photo: Kyodo via Reuters
So far, 13 lower court decisions were divided over government responsibility in the disaster.
The court also ordered the government and the plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), to pay damages to the plaintiffs, doubling the amount that a lower court had ordered the firm to pay in 2017.
“We ask the government to extend relief measures as soon as possible, not only for the plaintiffs, but for all victims based on the damage they suffered,” Managi said.
The earlier ruling also said that a tsunami risk was foreseeable and the disaster could have been avoided if the government had ordered TEPCO to take proper preventative measures.
Regulators at the government’s now-defunct Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency should have foreseen a tsunami as high as 15.7m based on an experts’ assessment in 2002, the high court said.
The court said that the government and TEPCO, despite knowing the tsunami possibility, neglected to conduct a risk assessment or take safety steps, the lawyers said.
Plaintiffs said that the ruling brought some justice, but their lives can never return to normal and their struggle is far from over.
“For more than nine years, I have planted seeds on the contaminated soil and grown vegetables, always worrying about the effects of radiation,” plaintiff Kazuya Tarukawa, a farmer from Sukagawa in Fukushima Prefecture, said at a meeting after the ruling. “Our contaminated land will never be the same.”
The plaintiffs sought monthly compensation of about ￥50,000 per person until radiation levels subside to pre-disaster levels, demanding a total of ￥28 billion.
The government argued that it was impossible to predict the tsunami or prevent the subsequent disaster. TEPCO says it has fulfilled its compensation responsibility under government guidelines.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that the government would respond appropriately after carefully examining the ruling. He did not say whether it would appeal.
Radiation that spewed from the plant’s melted reactors contaminated the surrounding areas, forcing about 160,000 residents to evacuate. More than 50,000 are still displaced because of lingering safety concerns.
The plant is being decommissioned, a process expected to take decades.
ACADEMIC FREEDOM: One professor told her students to submit anonymized papers and not to record any online classes. Some US schools have announced similar steps Students at Oxford University specializing in the study of China are being asked to submit some papers anonymously to protect them from the possibility of retribution under the sweeping new security law introduced three months ago in Hong Kong. The anonymity ruling is to be applied in classes, and group tutorials are to be replaced by one-to-ones. Students are also to be warned that it will be viewed as a disciplinary offence if they tape classes or share them with outside groups. The Hong Kong National Security Law was imposed on June 30 by Beijing after more than a year of pro-democracy
Japan’s government yesterday urged people to seek help if they were struggling to cope, following Sunday’s death of the popular actress and Miss Sherlock star Yuko Takeuchi, 40. News of her death shocked the nation and follows other recent cases of Japanese celebrities taking their lives, with figures showing a recent rise in suicides. Takeuchi was a household name in Japan and had given birth to her second child in January. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato did not mention a particular case, but said that some people were struggling to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There has been an uptick in the number
China on Thursday lashed out at the US at a high-level UN meeting over its criticism on the COVID-19 pandemic, with its envoy declaring, “Enough is enough.” Two days after US President Donald Trump used his annual address to the General Assembly to attack China’s record, US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, also took an outraged tone — after which her Chinese counterpart showed palpable anger. “I must say, enough is enough. You have created enough troubles for the world already,” Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) told a Security Council meeting on global governance attended through videoconference
PAPAL POLITICS? The controversial Australian prelate’s return to Rome comes just days after the pope fired one of his most powerful opponents over a financial scandal Cardinal George Pell, Pope Francis’ former finance minister, is to soon return to the Vatican during an extraordinary economic scandal for the first time since he was cleared of child abuse allegations in Australia five months ago, a church agency said yesterday. Pell is to fly back to Rome today, CathNews, an information agency of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference said, citing “sources close to” Pell. Pell’s return follows Francis last week firing one of the cardinal’s most powerful opponents, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, over a financial scandal. Pell was regarded as the third-highest-ranking Vatican official and was attempting to wrestle the Holy See’s