The administration of US President Donald Trump’s top intelligence official on Tuesday said that he has declassified Russian intelligence alleging damaging information about Democrats during the 2016 US presidential election.
The announcement drew harsh criticism from lawmakers who accused US National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe of politicizing intelligence.
In a letter to US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, Ratcliffe said that in late July 2016, US intelligence agencies obtained “insight” into Russian spycraft alleging that former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton, who was running for US president, had “approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against” Trump.
Photo: AFP
However, Ratcliffe added that US intelligence agencies do “not know the accuracy of this allegation or the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication.”
The announcement was a startling break from convention given that the US’ intelligence chiefs are generally loath to publicly discuss sensitive government intelligence, particularly when that information is unconfirmed — as Ratcliffe himself admits is the case here.
However, Trump has been eager to install loyalists in the role of intelligence director, and Ratcliffe and his predecessor, Richard Grenell, have authorized a series of disclosures in the past few months aimed at undermining the Russia investigation and providing a political advantage to Trump.
Graham on Tuesday signaled that he intended to ask former FBI director James Comey about the issue when Comey testifies before the committee, which has been conducting its own inquiry into the origins of the Russia probe.
US Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, called Ratcliffe’s decision “disturbing,” especially this close to a presidential election.
US Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat and a member of the intelligence committee, accused Ratcliffe of abusing his position as the nation’s top spy.
“His politicization of intelligence, including through selective releases to political allies, damages the country and undermines the intelligence community he purports to lead,” Wyden said in a statement. “Ratcliffe is even willing to rely on unverified Russian information to try to concoct a political scandal — a shocking abdication of his responsibilities to the country.”
Wyden said the information being released amounted to “rumint” or intelligence based on rumors.
Ratcliffe responded with a second statement claiming the intelligence was not Russian disinformation.
He said that he would be briefing the US Congress in coming days about the “sensitive sources and methods by which it was obtained.”
Ratcliffe said that he was providing the intelligence to the judiciary committee related to the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation in 2016 and 2017 into links between Trump associates and Russian officials.
Comey was to testify to the judiciary committee yesterday.
In his letter, Ratcliffe said that according to handwritten notes by former CIA director John Brennan, Brennan briefed then-US president Barack Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016, of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.”
Nick Shapiro, former CIA deputy chief of staff to Brennan, said that Russian interference in the 2016 election was “real, intense and unprecedented in scale and scope.”
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
ACADEMIC FREEDOM: One professor told her students to submit anonymized papers and not to record any online classes. Some US schools have announced similar steps Students at Oxford University specializing in the study of China are being asked to submit some papers anonymously to protect them from the possibility of retribution under the sweeping new security law introduced three months ago in Hong Kong. The anonymity ruling is to be applied in classes, and group tutorials are to be replaced by one-to-ones. Students are also to be warned that it will be viewed as a disciplinary offence if they tape classes or share them with outside groups. The Hong Kong National Security Law was imposed on June 30 by Beijing after more than a year of pro-democracy
Japan’s government yesterday urged people to seek help if they were struggling to cope, following Sunday’s death of the popular actress and Miss Sherlock star Yuko Takeuchi, 40. News of her death shocked the nation and follows other recent cases of Japanese celebrities taking their lives, with figures showing a recent rise in suicides. Takeuchi was a household name in Japan and had given birth to her second child in January. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato did not mention a particular case, but said that some people were struggling to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There has been an uptick in the number
China on Thursday lashed out at the US at a high-level UN meeting over its criticism on the COVID-19 pandemic, with its envoy declaring, “Enough is enough.” Two days after US President Donald Trump used his annual address to the General Assembly to attack China’s record, US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, also took an outraged tone — after which her Chinese counterpart showed palpable anger. “I must say, enough is enough. You have created enough troubles for the world already,” Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) told a Security Council meeting on global governance attended through videoconference