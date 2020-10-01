US agency releases intel on Clinton

‘SHOCKING ABDICATION’: Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2016 planned to stir up a scandal against Trump, a top US intelligence official said, citing Russian intelligence

AP, WASHINGTON





The administration of US President Donald Trump’s top intelligence official on Tuesday said that he has declassified Russian intelligence alleging damaging information about Democrats during the 2016 US presidential election.

The announcement drew harsh criticism from lawmakers who accused US National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe of politicizing intelligence.

In a letter to US Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, Ratcliffe said that in late July 2016, US intelligence agencies obtained “insight” into Russian spycraft alleging that former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton, who was running for US president, had “approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against” Trump.

US President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate and former US vice president Joe Biden, right, exchange arguments as moderator and Fox News anchor Chris Wallace raises his hands to stop them during the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

However, Ratcliffe added that US intelligence agencies do “not know the accuracy of this allegation or the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication.”

The announcement was a startling break from convention given that the US’ intelligence chiefs are generally loath to publicly discuss sensitive government intelligence, particularly when that information is unconfirmed — as Ratcliffe himself admits is the case here.

However, Trump has been eager to install loyalists in the role of intelligence director, and Ratcliffe and his predecessor, Richard Grenell, have authorized a series of disclosures in the past few months aimed at undermining the Russia investigation and providing a political advantage to Trump.

Graham on Tuesday signaled that he intended to ask former FBI director James Comey about the issue when Comey testifies before the committee, which has been conducting its own inquiry into the origins of the Russia probe.

US Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, called Ratcliffe’s decision “disturbing,” especially this close to a presidential election.

US Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat and a member of the intelligence committee, accused Ratcliffe of abusing his position as the nation’s top spy.

“His politicization of intelligence, including through selective releases to political allies, damages the country and undermines the intelligence community he purports to lead,” Wyden said in a statement. “Ratcliffe is even willing to rely on unverified Russian information to try to concoct a political scandal — a shocking abdication of his responsibilities to the country.”

Wyden said the information being released amounted to “rumint” or intelligence based on rumors.

Ratcliffe responded with a second statement claiming the intelligence was not Russian disinformation.

He said that he would be briefing the US Congress in coming days about the “sensitive sources and methods by which it was obtained.”

Ratcliffe said that he was providing the intelligence to the judiciary committee related to the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation in 2016 and 2017 into links between Trump associates and Russian officials.

Comey was to testify to the judiciary committee yesterday.

In his letter, Ratcliffe said that according to handwritten notes by former CIA director John Brennan, Brennan briefed then-US president Barack Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including the “alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016, of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services.”

Nick Shapiro, former CIA deputy chief of staff to Brennan, said that Russian interference in the 2016 election was “real, intense and unprecedented in scale and scope.”