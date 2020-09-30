World News Quick Take

UNITED STATES

Cindy McCain joins Biden

Cindy McCain, the widow of former senator John McCain, is to advise former vice president Joe Biden’s transition team if he wins the presidential election next month, the team said on Monday. Cindy McCain, whose husband was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, last week endorsed Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, and urged other conservative women to follow suit, saying: “Biden is by far the best candidate in the race.” As required by law, Biden’s transition team is preparing for a smooth transfer of power should Biden win the presidency. The teams typically line up candidates for key appointments and prepare policies to implement early in a new president’s administration. Biden’s team says it is focused especially on the pandemic and its economic fallout.

UNITED STATES

Parscale accused by wife

Candice Parscale — the wife of Brad Parscale, a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump — accused her husband of beating her, police said on Monday after he was detained outside his Florida home. Brad Parscale allegedly hit his wife, loaded a pistol and threatened to commit suicide during an argument on Sunday, police said in a report about the incident in Fort Lauderdale, 50km north of Miami. In a police bodycam video, Candice Parscale is seen outside the house in a bikini and towel telling police he was “acting crazy” and had loaded a handgun. “I saw him open the blinds in the front yard and he closed them and I heard what I thought was a gunshot,” she said. The footage showed Brad Parscale later emerging from the house, shirtless and holding a beer can. He was tackled by armed police, knocked to the ground and restrained in handcuffs as he repeatedly said “I didn’t do anything.”

UNITED STATES

Settlement reached in killing

A Maryland county has agreed to a US$20 million settlement with the family of a man who was handcuffed in a patrol car when a police officer shot and killed him, a county official said on Monday. The Prince George’s County police officer who killed William Green in January was arrested on charges including second-degree murder and has a trial scheduled for next year. Michael Owen Jr, who was a 10-year veteran of the police department, has been jailed since his arrest. Green of Washington was handcuffed when Owen shot him six times, Prince George Executive Angela Alsobrooks told a news conference.

UNITED STATES

Vets refuse to deport puppies

Veterinarians caring for 15 bulldog puppies rescued from a warehouse at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Monday refused to send the dogs back to the Middle East country from which they came. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week ordered the animals back to Jordan. However, the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue, which has been taking care of the animals since last month, refused, saying it is concerned that the dogs might be mistreated again. “Out of ongoing concern by Chicago French Bulldog Rescue for the health and welfare of the 15 puppies rescued from a warehouse at O’Hare International Airport, I have informed all relevant agencies of the government and Royal Jordanian Airlines earlier today that the rescue will not be turning over the 15 French bulldog puppies to anyone,” R. Tamara de Silva, an attorney representing the rescue group, said in a statement. Officials say the dogs were shipped to the US from Russia with forged papers.