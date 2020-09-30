UNITED STATES
Cindy McCain joins Biden
Cindy McCain, the widow of former senator John McCain, is to advise former vice president Joe Biden’s transition team if he wins the presidential election next month, the team said on Monday. Cindy McCain, whose husband was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, last week endorsed Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, and urged other conservative women to follow suit, saying: “Biden is by far the best candidate in the race.” As required by law, Biden’s transition team is preparing for a smooth transfer of power should Biden win the presidency. The teams typically line up candidates for key appointments and prepare policies to implement early in a new president’s administration. Biden’s team says it is focused especially on the pandemic and its economic fallout.
Parscale accused by wife
Candice Parscale — the wife of Brad Parscale, a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump — accused her husband of beating her, police said on Monday after he was detained outside his Florida home. Brad Parscale allegedly hit his wife, loaded a pistol and threatened to commit suicide during an argument on Sunday, police said in a report about the incident in Fort Lauderdale, 50km north of Miami. In a police bodycam video, Candice Parscale is seen outside the house in a bikini and towel telling police he was “acting crazy” and had loaded a handgun. “I saw him open the blinds in the front yard and he closed them and I heard what I thought was a gunshot,” she said. The footage showed Brad Parscale later emerging from the house, shirtless and holding a beer can. He was tackled by armed police, knocked to the ground and restrained in handcuffs as he repeatedly said “I didn’t do anything.”
Settlement reached in killing
A Maryland county has agreed to a US$20 million settlement with the family of a man who was handcuffed in a patrol car when a police officer shot and killed him, a county official said on Monday. The Prince George’s County police officer who killed William Green in January was arrested on charges including second-degree murder and has a trial scheduled for next year. Michael Owen Jr, who was a 10-year veteran of the police department, has been jailed since his arrest. Green of Washington was handcuffed when Owen shot him six times, Prince George Executive Angela Alsobrooks told a news conference.
Vets refuse to deport puppies
Veterinarians caring for 15 bulldog puppies rescued from a warehouse at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Monday refused to send the dogs back to the Middle East country from which they came. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week ordered the animals back to Jordan. However, the Chicago French Bulldog Rescue, which has been taking care of the animals since last month, refused, saying it is concerned that the dogs might be mistreated again. “Out of ongoing concern by Chicago French Bulldog Rescue for the health and welfare of the 15 puppies rescued from a warehouse at O’Hare International Airport, I have informed all relevant agencies of the government and Royal Jordanian Airlines earlier today that the rescue will not be turning over the 15 French bulldog puppies to anyone,” R. Tamara de Silva, an attorney representing the rescue group, said in a statement. Officials say the dogs were shipped to the US from Russia with forged papers.
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
ACADEMIC FREEDOM: One professor told her students to submit anonymized papers and not to record any online classes. Some US schools have announced similar steps Students at Oxford University specializing in the study of China are being asked to submit some papers anonymously to protect them from the possibility of retribution under the sweeping new security law introduced three months ago in Hong Kong. The anonymity ruling is to be applied in classes, and group tutorials are to be replaced by one-to-ones. Students are also to be warned that it will be viewed as a disciplinary offence if they tape classes or share them with outside groups. The Hong Kong National Security Law was imposed on June 30 by Beijing after more than a year of pro-democracy
Japan’s government yesterday urged people to seek help if they were struggling to cope, following Sunday’s death of the popular actress and Miss Sherlock star Yuko Takeuchi, 40. News of her death shocked the nation and follows other recent cases of Japanese celebrities taking their lives, with figures showing a recent rise in suicides. Takeuchi was a household name in Japan and had given birth to her second child in January. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato did not mention a particular case, but said that some people were struggling to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There has been an uptick in the number
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big