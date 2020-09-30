US envoy defends China approach

AP, BEIJING





US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad yesterday defended an approach to China that has riled relations between the world’s two largest economies, saying that the administration of US President Donald Trump has made progress on trade and that he hopes it will extend to other areas.

Branstad, a former Iowa governor who was chosen by Trump to be the US’ envoy to China, said that the administration is seeking the same treatment for American companies and individuals in China that their Chinese counterparts get in the US.

“I think in the area of trade, we’ve got their attention and we’re making progress,” he said in an interview at the US embassy in Beijing. “I hope we can in the other [areas], in terms of the treatment of our media, the treatment of our diplomats.”

US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad speaks during an interview at the US embassy in Beijing yesterday. Photo: AP

Branstad is to return to Iowa this weekend after three years and three months as ambassador in Beijing, the longest he and his wife have lived outside of his home state.

No successor has been named.

After a trade dispute began in 2018 and Chinese telecom giant Huawei was put on notice over national security concerns, the Trump administration has increased the pressure on China this year.

It imposed restrictions on Chinese diplomats and journalists; closed the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas, and repeatedly criticized China on multiple fronts, from its handling of COVID-19 to its military moves in the South China Sea, and its human rights record in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang region.

China has rebuked the US and responded in kind, closing a US consulate in Chengdu.

With almost daily heated exchanges, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) has said that ties face their gravest challenge since the normalization of relations in 1979.

Branstad said that the relationship has weathered ups and downs in the past.

However, there is concern that pressure on China could lead to a downward spiral of growing restrictions, he said.

“The unfortunate thing is we’re trying to rebalance the relationship so we have fairness and reciprocity, but every time we do something, they keep it unbalanced,” he said.

Branstad, who traveled widely in China during his stint, complained about needing to get Chinese government approval for every visit.

He asked to go to Tibet three times before his visit last year.

Once there, he said he had open exchanges with students and teachers.

Elsewhere, his experience varied.

He cited a “phase one” trade deal, reached in January, and China’s agreement to list fentanyl as a controlled substance as positive developments.

The US has been trying to reduce the flow of the opioid from China.

On trade, China promised to improve protection of foreign technology rights and trade secrets.

China has made similar promises in the past and companies say they are waiting to see how the commitments are carried out.

Branstad has longstanding ties to Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and was initially seen as someone who could soothe relations. He came to China as Iowa governor in 1984 after signing a sister-state agreement with Hebei Province, and he met Xi the following year when the then-county-level Chinese Communist Party official visited Iowa as head of an agricultural delegation.

While the US-China relationship has become fraught, Branstad maintained that such long-term ties remain valuable.

He said he has met Xi several times since arriving in China in 2017, including a private family dinner in early 2018 that included Branstad’s daughter and grandchildren.

“I think he still has very good feelings about me and about Iowa and the way we treated him,” Branstad said. “And, you know, I found in this culture, personal relationships are important. And yet I represent the United States.”