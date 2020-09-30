French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday promised to help with mediation in the political crisis in Belarus, while Russian President Vladimir Putin lashed out against “unprecedented external pressure.”
Macron spoke during a visit to Lithuania after meeting with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya that was seen as a major show of support for the activist.
“We will do our best as Europeans to help mediate and we will come back to OSCE mediation in order to progress,” Macron told reporters, referring to an offer from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).
Photo: Reuters
“Our objective is for this mediation to begin in the next few days or weeks,” he said.
“The aim is a peaceful transition, the release of people who are in prison for their political opinions and the holding of free elections under international observation,” he said.
Belarus has been in upheaval since an Aug. 9 presidential election in which Tikhanovskaya claimed victory against the incumbent Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994.
Tikhanovskaya fled to Lithuania in the aftermath of the election as mass protests in the streets of the former Soviet republic were met with a crackdown in which thousands were arrested.
The EU has refused to recognize the result of the presidential election and Macron on Sunday said that Lukashenko “has to go.”
The meeting with Macron in Vilnius was Tikhanovskaya’s most high-profile one so far.
She has previously addressed the UN Human Rights Council and the European Parliament, and has met with EU foreign ministers and the leaders of Poland and Lithuania.
Tikhanovskaya, a political novice whose blogger husband is in prison in Belarus accused of trying to overthrow the government, said after the meeting that she had accepted an invitation to speak before the French parliament.
She said the crisis should be resolved “as soon as possible,” and new free and fair elections should be held before the end of the year.
Macron “supports the idea of mediation because he understands that powerful countries need to be involved to begin negotiations with Lukashenko. He is ready to help with this,” she said.
“I think he will speak with the Russian side about Belarus and will do everything possible to involve Russia in these negotiations,” she said.
Macron has said that Putin, Lukashenko’s main ally, is favorable to mediation in the Belarus crisis by the OSCE.
However, Putin yesterday said in televised remarks that Belarus was in a “difficult situation” and was facing “unprecedented external pressure.”
Addressing a forum on the Belarusian and Russian regions, he said that Moscow was ready to stand by Minsk, describing ties as “timeless and all-weather.”
Putin has promised to provide Lukashenko with security assistance if the political crisis worsens and gave Belarus a loan of US$1.5 billion.
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
ACADEMIC FREEDOM: One professor told her students to submit anonymized papers and not to record any online classes. Some US schools have announced similar steps Students at Oxford University specializing in the study of China are being asked to submit some papers anonymously to protect them from the possibility of retribution under the sweeping new security law introduced three months ago in Hong Kong. The anonymity ruling is to be applied in classes, and group tutorials are to be replaced by one-to-ones. Students are also to be warned that it will be viewed as a disciplinary offence if they tape classes or share them with outside groups. The Hong Kong National Security Law was imposed on June 30 by Beijing after more than a year of pro-democracy
Japan’s government yesterday urged people to seek help if they were struggling to cope, following Sunday’s death of the popular actress and Miss Sherlock star Yuko Takeuchi, 40. News of her death shocked the nation and follows other recent cases of Japanese celebrities taking their lives, with figures showing a recent rise in suicides. Takeuchi was a household name in Japan and had given birth to her second child in January. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato did not mention a particular case, but said that some people were struggling to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There has been an uptick in the number
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big