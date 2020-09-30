Duterte threatens Facebook ban after accounts removed

AP, MANILA





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday questioned why he should allow Facebook to continue operating in the nation after the social media company removed accounts he said backed his government’s interests, including fighting insurgents.

Facebook last week said that it had removed a Philippine network of fake accounts whose operators tried to conceal their identities and used “coordinated inauthentic behavior” to mislead people.

Duterte, in rambling, televised remarks on a range of topics, did not specify which Facebook accounts he meant and said that he had not thought of specific steps to take on the issue, though he had sought a meeting with the US company.

“You know, Facebook, insurgency is about overturning government,” Duterte said. “What would be the point of allowing you to continue if you cannot help us?”

“If you cannot help me protect government interest, then let us talk. We may or we may not find the solution. If we cannot, then I’m sorry,” he said.

Philippine Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of the Armed Forces Gilbert Gapay said an account of a military-backed private group called “Hands Off Our Children,” which campaigns against the recruitment of students and children by communist guerrillas, had been removed, and he asked that the account be reinstated.

“Their grievances are legitimate and their calls urgent,” Gapay said, adding that the “arbitrary shutdown” of the account undermined the efforts of a group of parents, who were raising awareness “on the vulnerability of children at the hands of communist front organizations.”

Philippine Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said that Duterte was among those opposed to Facebook’s shutdown of the account of the group, which campaigns against the recruitment of children as combatants.

Critics have accused Duterte’s camp of covertly maintaining fake social media accounts to show support to the president and undermine his critics. Duterte’s allies have denied the allegations.