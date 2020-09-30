New Zealand’s next government looks set to veer to the left, with the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand getting its first taste of real power in New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Cabinet.
Ardern’s New Zealand Labour Party is poised to sweep to victory in the Oct. 17 election and she is likely to enter a coalition with the Greens, forming the nation’s first left-leaning government since 1999.
The centrist New Zealand First Party, Ardern’s coalition partner for the past three years, is unlikely to be re-elected, removing a conservative brake just as the Green Party gains a greater say on policy.
Photo: Bloomberg
The party, which has not had a seat in the Cabinet in its 30-year history, says that the COVID-19 pandemic is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tackle social inequalities, as well as the climate crisis.
Green Party coleaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw are pushing Ardern to boost welfare payments, introduce new taxes on the wealthy and do more to tackle agricultural pollution.
“Labour are still not offering proposals to meet the scale of the challenges at the scale that they need to be met,” Davidson said in an interview at the party’s offices in Wellington. “There is no reason for people to be living in any misery or poverty in this country.”
While the Green Party backed Ardern’s first administration, it was not part of the coalition and its three ministerial posts were outside the Cabinet.
Davidson and Shaw would not reveal what roles they want in the next government, but said they would push Ardern to focus economic stimulus on “the climate crisis, the biodiversity crisis and the crisis of deepening poverty.”
“We talk about in this next term being able to go further and faster than we have been able to,” Shaw said. “Labour won’t want to go as fast or as far as we will, but that’s quite a different proposition from the last three years.”
New Zealand’s political landscape has changed since Ardern’s stunning election victory three years ago, when she lifted Labour from the doldrums and pipped the larger New Zealand National Party with the support of New Zealand First and the Green Party.
The center-right has lost ground to the center-left, thanks largely to Ardern’s masterful handling of major crises — the March last year mass shooting at Christchurch mosques that killed 51 people and the COVID-19 pandemic.
By contrast, the National Party has been beset by scandal and changed leader three times.
Labour had 47 percent support in the latest opinion poll compared with just 33 percent for National. While the libertarian ACT New Zealand has risen to 8 percent, the Green Party is polling at 7 percent, giving the center-left a healthy majority. New Zealand First has slumped to 1 percent, well below the 5 percent needed to get back into parliament.
While full of praise for Ardern’s leadership, Davidson said that the prime minister has failed to deliver the social transformation she promised.
“Ours are the more progressive, bolder, more transformational changes,” Davidson said. “One of the most immediate things that needs doing and could be done overnight is lifting the incomes of the lowest income households.”
The Green Party’s poverty action plan calls for a guaranteed minimum income of NZ$325 (US$213) per week for students and people out of work, and significant boosts to welfare payments for low-income families and single parents.
It also wants new taxes on top earners, including a wealth tax on people with a net worth of more than NZ$1 million — a policy Labour has rejected.
On the environment, the Green Party has also been disappointed.
It was forced to watch as Ardern watered down plans to make the economy carbon neutral by exempting agricultural emissions. Instead of immediately including farming in the emissions trading scheme, the government allowed the industry to develop its own emissions pricing to be in place by 2025.
The Green Party says it would make sure a review is carried out in 2022 and if it is insufficient, farm emissions would be taxed.
Other priorities include more clean energy and a continued focus on improving the nation’s waterways by reducing the use of nitrogen.
Its transport policy, unveiled yesterday, calls for significant new investment in rail networks and cycleways, and a requirement that all new imported vehicles be zero-emission by 2030.
Labour might be polling close to 50 percent, but no major party has ever achieved an outright majority in parliament since New Zealand introduced proportional representation in 1996.
In any case, Ardern has signaled that she would prefer to work with the Green Party, even if she does not need it to govern.
The bigger issue for the Green Party is how to escape the usual fate of small parties in government — getting overshadowed by their partner, shedding support and sometimes being voted out at the next election. That would mean retaining the ability to disagree with Cabinet decisions that do not go its way.
“We are actually trying to defy history here,” Davidson said. “For us to survive, our political independence is as important as being able to show that we can work with Labour and get some stuff done.”
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
ACADEMIC FREEDOM: One professor told her students to submit anonymized papers and not to record any online classes. Some US schools have announced similar steps Students at Oxford University specializing in the study of China are being asked to submit some papers anonymously to protect them from the possibility of retribution under the sweeping new security law introduced three months ago in Hong Kong. The anonymity ruling is to be applied in classes, and group tutorials are to be replaced by one-to-ones. Students are also to be warned that it will be viewed as a disciplinary offence if they tape classes or share them with outside groups. The Hong Kong National Security Law was imposed on June 30 by Beijing after more than a year of pro-democracy
Japan’s government yesterday urged people to seek help if they were struggling to cope, following Sunday’s death of the popular actress and Miss Sherlock star Yuko Takeuchi, 40. News of her death shocked the nation and follows other recent cases of Japanese celebrities taking their lives, with figures showing a recent rise in suicides. Takeuchi was a household name in Japan and had given birth to her second child in January. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato did not mention a particular case, but said that some people were struggling to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There has been an uptick in the number
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big