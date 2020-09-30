Virus Outbreak: Manila planning Marawi lockdown

SOME RELIEF: Restrictions are to be relaxed in most of the Philippines, with more businesses to reopen on condition people wear masks and observe social distancing

AP, MANILA





One southern Philippine province and its war-battered capital is to be placed under a mild lockdown next month and the rest of the nation under more relaxed restrictions to boost the battered economy of the country with the most COVID-19 infections in Southeast Asia.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced the quarantine restrictions for next month in televised remarks on Monday.

Lanao del Sur province and its capital, Marawi, are to fall under a lockdown starting tomorrow due to infection spikes.

Troops direct traffic at a checkpoint in Tanay, Philippines, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Most of Marawi’s commercial and downtown areas were destroyed after hundreds of Islamic State group-aligned militants laid siege to the city in May 2017, and the military launched a massive offensive and airstrikes to quell the five-month uprising.

Many residents remain displaced, now staying with relatives or in temporary housing units.

Duterte and officials did not provide more specifics on Marawi, but a mild lockdown would restrict most residents at home, except for medical emergencies, buying food and other essential trips.

Shopping malls and other vital businesses would operate partially, but leisure and entertainment centers would be closed.

Metropolitan Manila and five other cities are to remain under general quarantine restrictions, with more businesses and public transport allowed to partially operate on condition people wear masks and observe social distancing.

Classes in public schools are scheduled to resume online belatedly on Monday next week.

The Philippines as of yesterday had recorded 307,288 cases of COVID-19 infection and 5,381 deaths.

In related news, unintended pregnancies in the Philippines could spike by almost a half to 2.6 million if lockdowns remain until the end of the year, the UN Population Fund said.

Quarantine measures are also causing 60 additional maternal deaths a month, as restrictions prevent 2 million more women accessing family planning needs, the agency said, citing a study by the University of the Philippines Population Institute.

“These numbers are an epidemic in itself,” UN Population Fund gender program officer in the Philippines Aimee Santos said at a Senate hearing in Manila yesterday.

“These issues of women and children have largely remained invisible during the pandemic. It’s time to put them front and center,” said Philippine Senator Risa Hontiveros, chairwoman of the Women, Family Relations and Gender Equality Committee.

Hontiveros backed calls for more female officials in the nation’s COVID-19 task force.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg