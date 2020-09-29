PG&E Corp was cutting power to about 195,000 people across Northern California in an attempt to keep its power lines from sparking wildfires amid another round of extreme heat, dry weather and high winds. Blazes still erupted, triggering evacuations and burning thousands of hectares.
As temperatures soared past 32°C on Sunday, PG&E, the utility giant that went bankrupt last year after its equipment ignited catastrophic blazes, began a shutoff that was to leave parts of 16 counties out of power until the end of yesterday.
The US National Weather Service had said that the risk of wildfires across the region would increase late on Saturday evening and remain through yesterday.
Photo: AFP
“The combination of wind, low humidity and hot conditions will result in extreme fire weather conditions,” the weather service said.
Temperatures in parts of Southern California were forecast to reach as high as 40.6°C through Thursday.
It is the latest hardship for a state that has been battered this year by increasingly extreme weather brought on by climate change and ensuing blackouts.
Last month, a record-breaking heat wave triggered California’s first rotating power outages since the 2001 energy crisis — and was followed just three weeks later by another one.
More than 8,000 wildfires have burned a record 1.5 million hectares in the state this year, choking cities with smoke, killing at least 26 people and destroying more than 7,000 structures.
In Napa County, the Glass Fire broke out early on Sunday and was raging uncontrollably, scorching at least 1,012 hectares. The Zogg Fire in Shasta County had burned 2,833 hectares. Both prompted evacuations.
Butte County also issued an immediate evacuation order for some communities due to the ongoing North Complex Fire.
Utilities across the US West are increasingly cutting power ahead of wind storms to reduce the chances of their live wires igniting blazes.
In Southern California, investigators are looking at a power line owned by Edison International’s Southern California Edison as part of their probe into a fire that is burning in the mountains near Los Angeles.
Sempra Energy’s San Diego Gas & Electric that it might also have to turn off power to 700 customers in the mountainous areas of San Diego county due to the expected arrival of Santa Ana winds.
PG&E’s latest round of power cuts would have affected about 65,000 homes and businesses, or about 195,000 people based on the size of the average California household.
The first cuts began early on Sunday. A second round was planned for later in the night, PG&E said in a briefing.
The outages are considerably smaller in scope than previous ones. Earlier this month, PG&E cut power to about 172,000 homes and businesses — or about 516,000 people — as high winds raked California.
PG&E emerged from bankruptcy in July after settling wildfire claims for US$25.5 billion.
‘CONFESSED’: A court in Beijing said that former CCP member Ren Zhiqiang abused his power at a state firm and embezzled almost US$7.14 million of public funds A Chinese tycoon who called Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a clown and criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was yesterday jailed for 18 years for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds. Ren Zhiqiang (任志強) — once among the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) inner circle — disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi’s pandemic response. His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname “Big Cannon.” Yesterday’s verdict said that Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan (US$7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big
China on Thursday lashed out at the US at a high-level UN meeting over its criticism on the COVID-19 pandemic, with its envoy declaring, “Enough is enough.” Two days after US President Donald Trump used his annual address to the General Assembly to attack China’s record, US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, also took an outraged tone — after which her Chinese counterpart showed palpable anger. “I must say, enough is enough. You have created enough troubles for the world already,” Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) told a Security Council meeting on global governance attended through videoconference