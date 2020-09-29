Saudi Arabia, which is presiding over the G20 countries this year, yesterday said that the upcoming November gathering of world leaders would be held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The kingdom had originally planned to host world leaders for the G20 summit in its capital Riyadh before the pandemic, offering Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman the chance to share handshakes and wide smiles with the likes of US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).
Instead, the planned virtual meetup announced yesterday strips the kingdom of the pomp that would have accompanied televised arrivals on Riyadh’s tarmac just two years after the killing and dismemberment of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi stained the crown prince’s reputation.
Photo: AFP / SAUDI ROYAL PALACE / BANDAR AL-JALOUD
The prince has insisted he had nothing to do with the operation carried out by Saudi Arabian agents inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, despite US senators and intelligence officials saying he bore responsibility for the slaying.
The virtual summit Nov. 21 and 22 would be chaired by King Salman, Saudi Arabia said.
The meeting would focus on focus on “protecting lives and restoring growth by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and by laying down the foundations for a better future,” a Saudi Arabian statement said.
The statement added that G20 countries, which represent the world’s biggest and most powerful economies, have contributed more than US$21 billion to support the production of vaccines and access to therapeutics, as well as injected US$11 trillion “to safeguard the global economy.”
However, G20 nations have been criticized for not taking cohesive action against the virus and its economic impact. The US, China and Russia have opted out of a collaborative effort to develop and distribute a vaccine.
The G20 agreed this year to suspend the debt of developing countries and defer billions of dollars in payments as governments focus spending on emergency stimulus programs to protect vulnerable people and boost national healthcare systems.
However, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for outright debt relief for poorer nations from the world’s richest countries.
The leaders of the G20 last met virtually in March in a session hosted by King Salman. The virtual video call was unusual at the time, as governments around the world were beginning to stress the importance of social distancing to curb the virus’ spread amid closures, curfews and lockdowns globally.
Rights groups and others had called for world leaders to boycott the summit in Saudi Arabia due to Khashoggi’s killing, the kingdom’s human rights record and its continued detention of activists.
It was unclear whether leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or German Chancellor Angela Merkel would have attended an in-person summit, but there were others, such as Putin, who said they were ready to take part.
UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions Agnes Callamard, who investigated Khashoggi’s killing, said earlier this month that another country should volunteer to host the G20 leaders summit if it was going to be held in-person.
Failing that, it should be made conditional that Saudi Arabia releases imprisoned women’s rights defenders, human rights activists, journalists and others, Callamard said.
‘CONFESSED’: A court in Beijing said that former CCP member Ren Zhiqiang abused his power at a state firm and embezzled almost US$7.14 million of public funds A Chinese tycoon who called Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a clown and criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was yesterday jailed for 18 years for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds. Ren Zhiqiang (任志強) — once among the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) inner circle — disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi’s pandemic response. His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname “Big Cannon.” Yesterday’s verdict said that Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan (US$7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big
China on Thursday lashed out at the US at a high-level UN meeting over its criticism on the COVID-19 pandemic, with its envoy declaring, “Enough is enough.” Two days after US President Donald Trump used his annual address to the General Assembly to attack China’s record, US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, also took an outraged tone — after which her Chinese counterpart showed palpable anger. “I must say, enough is enough. You have created enough troubles for the world already,” Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) told a Security Council meeting on global governance attended through videoconference