One of China’s top climate research institutes has said that the country would phase out coal power in about 2050 on its path toward meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) new climate targets.
Carbon emissions are to peak sometime between 2025 and 2030, and total energy demand would start to decline in about 2035, according to a new report from Tsinghua University’s Institute of Energy, Environment and Economy, which works closely with the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment on projecting long term goals.
The report, presented in a Webinar on Sunday, is the first road map from a government-affiliated group showing how the country might proceed to becoming carbon neutral by 2060, a goal last week laid out by Xi in a speech to the UN.
Xie Zhenhua (解振華), who led China’s climate policies and represented the country in international climate negotiations for more than 10 years, runs a separate climate research institute at Tsinghua, which works with the Energy and Environment Economy Research Institute.
The path outlines a slow transition over the next decade-and-a-half, with a rapid acceleration after 2035. China’s energy mix would undergo a drastic transformation.
Some of the other key benchmarks include:
China’s carbon emissions are projected to rise from about 9.6 billion tonnes a year to 10.2 billion tonnes between 2025 and 2030.
Emissions would fall to about 9 billion tonnes in 2035, and then would decline dramatically to 3 billion tonnes per year by 2050, 900 million tonnes by 2055 and 200 million tonnes by 2060.
Energy demand would peak in about 2035 at somewhere between 6 billion tonnes and 6.5 billion tonnes of coal equivalent.
Coal-fired power would be phased out in about 2050. The share of non-fossil fuels in total energy demand would grow from about 15 percent last year to 20 percent by 2025, 24 percent in 2030, 62 percent in 2050 and 84 percent in 2060.
‘CONFESSED’: A court in Beijing said that former CCP member Ren Zhiqiang abused his power at a state firm and embezzled almost US$7.14 million of public funds A Chinese tycoon who called Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a clown and criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was yesterday jailed for 18 years for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds. Ren Zhiqiang (任志強) — once among the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) inner circle — disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi’s pandemic response. His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname “Big Cannon.” Yesterday’s verdict said that Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan (US$7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big
China on Thursday lashed out at the US at a high-level UN meeting over its criticism on the COVID-19 pandemic, with its envoy declaring, “Enough is enough.” Two days after US President Donald Trump used his annual address to the General Assembly to attack China’s record, US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, also took an outraged tone — after which her Chinese counterpart showed palpable anger. “I must say, enough is enough. You have created enough troubles for the world already,” Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) told a Security Council meeting on global governance attended through videoconference