CHINA
Mine gas kills 16
Sixteen workers died from excessively high levels of carbon monoxide and one is in a critical condition after being trapped underground in a coal mine outside of Chongqing yesterday, China Central Television reported. A conveyor belt caught fire in the early hours of the morning, Xinhua news agency cited the government as saying, which produced dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. The cause of the accident is under investigation, the Qijiang district government said on Sina Weibo.
Photo: AFP
LEBANON
PM-designate bows out
Prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib stepped down on Saturday, saying he had been unable to form a reform-minded government. The previous government resigned in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 blasts at Beirut’s port that killed more than 190 people, wounded thousands and ravaged swathes of the capital. Since his nomination on Aug. 31, Adib had been under pressure to form a new Cabinet as soon as possible. “I excuse myself from continuing the task of forming the government,” he said in a televised speech. “I apologize to the Lebanese people ... for my inability to realize their aspirations for a reformist team.”
MALAYSIA
Muhyiddin’s alliance wins
The seven-month-old ruling alliance on Saturday triumphed in its first electoral test in Sabah state, a major victory for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Sabah has been ruled by the opposition and the poll was seen as a referendum for Muhyiddin’s unelected government. Analysts said the win could push Muhyiddin to call for early national elections to bolster his coalition that has a just a two-seat majority in parliament. The win could also help him thwart a challenge from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who on Wednesday said he had secured majority support in the parliament to form a new government. Muhyiddin said in a brief speech that his camp has won 38 out of the 73 state seats, enough to form a new Sabah government, and thanked voters for their trust.
JAPAN
Wang Yi visit expected
Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) might visit Tokyo next month, a government source said yesterday, after the leaders of the two countries agreed to pursue high-level contacts to promote regional and international stability. Wang would hold talks with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the source said. Suga also plans to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo early next month, the source said.
NEW ZEALAND
Ardern poised for win: poll
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is poised to retain power at next month’s election, a Newshub-Reid Research Poll showed yesterday, although it said a recent COVID-19 outbreak has dented her support slightly. The poll showed support for Ardern’s Labour Party at to 50.1 percent, though this is down from the record 60.9 percent recorded earlier this year when the nation was widely lauded as a world leader in battling COVID-19. Support for the main opposition National Party was at 29.6 percent, up 4.5 percentage points.
‘CONFESSED’: A court in Beijing said that former CCP member Ren Zhiqiang abused his power at a state firm and embezzled almost US$7.14 million of public funds A Chinese tycoon who called Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a clown and criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was yesterday jailed for 18 years for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds. Ren Zhiqiang (任志強) — once among the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) inner circle — disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi’s pandemic response. His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname “Big Cannon.” Yesterday’s verdict said that Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan (US$7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million
AUSTRALIAN SITE: China has had a contract with SSC’s Yatharagga station since at least 2011, but the last time it used it was in June 2013. No final date has been given China would lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facility’s owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijing’s expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Pacific region. The Swedish Space Corp (SSC) has had a contract allowing Beijing access to the satellite antenna at the station since at least 2011. The station is located next to an SSC satellite station primarily used by the US and its agencies, including NASA. The Swedish state-owned company said it would not enter into any new contracts at the Australian site to support Chinese customers after
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big