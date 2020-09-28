World News Quick Take

CHINA

Mine gas kills 16

Sixteen workers died from excessively high levels of carbon monoxide and one is in a critical condition after being trapped underground in a coal mine outside of Chongqing yesterday, China Central Television reported. A conveyor belt caught fire in the early hours of the morning, Xinhua news agency cited the government as saying, which produced dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. The cause of the accident is under investigation, the Qijiang district government said on Sina Weibo.

LEBANON

PM-designate bows out

Prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib stepped down on Saturday, saying he had been unable to form a reform-minded government. The previous government resigned in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 blasts at Beirut’s port that killed more than 190 people, wounded thousands and ravaged swathes of the capital. Since his nomination on Aug. 31, Adib had been under pressure to form a new Cabinet as soon as possible. “I excuse myself from continuing the task of forming the government,” he said in a televised speech. “I apologize to the Lebanese people ... for my inability to realize their aspirations for a reformist team.”

MALAYSIA

Muhyiddin’s alliance wins

The seven-month-old ruling alliance on Saturday triumphed in its first electoral test in Sabah state, a major victory for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Sabah has been ruled by the opposition and the poll was seen as a referendum for Muhyiddin’s unelected government. Analysts said the win could push Muhyiddin to call for early national elections to bolster his coalition that has a just a two-seat majority in parliament. The win could also help him thwart a challenge from opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who on Wednesday said he had secured majority support in the parliament to form a new government. Muhyiddin said in a brief speech that his camp has won 38 out of the 73 state seats, enough to form a new Sabah government, and thanked voters for their trust.

JAPAN

Wang Yi visit expected

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) might visit Tokyo next month, a government source said yesterday, after the leaders of the two countries agreed to pursue high-level contacts to promote regional and international stability. Wang would hold talks with his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the source said. Suga also plans to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo early next month, the source said.

NEW ZEALAND

Ardern poised for win: poll

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is poised to retain power at next month’s election, a Newshub-Reid Research Poll showed yesterday, although it said a recent COVID-19 outbreak has dented her support slightly. The poll showed support for Ardern’s Labour Party at to 50.1 percent, though this is down from the record 60.9 percent recorded earlier this year when the nation was widely lauded as a world leader in battling COVID-19. Support for the main opposition National Party was at 29.6 percent, up 4.5 percentage points.