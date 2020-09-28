Lithuanian port caught in crossfire as government’s ties with Belarus sour

AFP, KLAIPEDA, Lithuania





A vital maritime trade hub for landlocked Belarus, the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda faces economic fallout from the Baltic state’s hard line against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The embattled Belarusian leader has threatened to reroute import and export cargo through Russian ports after Lithuania and its neighbors Estonia and Latvia last month imposed sanctions against him.

Their move came as Lukashenko staged brutal crackdowns against protesters who demanded that he step down following a disputed Aug. 9 presidential election.

Port of Klaipeda director-general Algis Latakas speaks to reporters at the port in Lithuania on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Klaipeda is the largest port in the Baltic states and handles more than 45 million tonnes of goods a year — more than one-quarter of it from and to Belarus via Lithuanian rail.

“Belarusian cargo is very important for the port of Klaipeda,” port director-general Algis Latakas told reporters, standing near carriages and a ship loaded with Belarusian fertilizer.

Andrius Romanovskis, president of Lithuania’s business confederation, said that companies operating in Klaipeda were “very sensitive and are closely following” the latest news from Belarus.

“For some companies, it would mean quite a strong negative economic effect,” he said.

Lukashenko, facing the biggest challenge to his 26-year rule, threatened to cut off the route through neighboring Lithuania after Vilnius imposed sanctions for election fraud.

His tough talk has been backed up by Russia, his main ally that wants to divert oil shipments from Lithuanian to Russian ports.

Apart from oil products, Belarus also uses Klaipeda to export fertilizer from Belaruskali, the world’s largest producer of potash.

Latakas said that a boycott would be purely political and would make no sense economically.

“We think that in the near term, politically it may be possible, but it would prove rather complicated practically, because it needs technologies and a concerted logistics chain,” he added.

“Klaipeda is the closest location to Belarusian fertilizer factories, and since 2006 Belarusian cargo has mostly sailed to the rest of the world through Klaipeda,” Latakas said.

The port and Lithuania’s railways have not seen any changes so far except that Lithuanian truckers have reported more thorough checks at the border in the past few days, he said.

Before the presidential election, Belarus had been using oil imports through Klaipeda — including spot purchases from the US and Saudi Arabia — to reduce its reliance on Russia.

Since the vote and mass protests that ensued, the Belarusian government has changed tack as Lukashenko became heavily reliant on his single most important backer.

Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak earlier this month visited Minsk to raise the issue, sparking speculation about an imminent deal.

“We need to create the economic conditions that will be beneficial to both sides,” he said, voicing hope that a deal could be reached with Belarus by the end of the month.

Russian officials have said that any Belarusian cargo could transit instead through the Russian Baltic Sea ports of Ust-Luga and Kaliningrad.

Even though this might be more expensive, some experts believe Moscow could be willing to compensate Belarus to get the cargo, and punish EU and NATO member Lithuania.

Lithuania has particularly angered Minsk in the past few weeks, as it has been hosting opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who fled soon after claiming victory against Lukashenko and has inspired mass protests.

However, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda brushed aside the prospect of any effects if Belarus switches its trade to Russia, saying that Belarus would not harm itself economically.