Democrats blast Trump’s court pick

‘ONE CHANCE’: If confirmed by the US Senate, Judge Amy Coney Barrett could vote to dismantle the US healthcare system amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Democrats said

Reuters





Former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, and others in his party on Saturday blasted US President Donald Trump’s choice of conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, focusing in particular on the threat they said she would pose to healthcare for millions of Americans.

Biden said that even as Trump’s administration is seeking to strike down Obamacare in a case the Supreme Court is due to hear on Nov. 10, Barrett has a “written track record” criticizing a pivotal 2012 ruling authored by Chief Justice John Roberts preserving the law formally known as the Affordable Care Act.

Biden, seeking to defeat Trump in the US presidential election on Nov. 3, called on the US Senate not to act on the court’s vacancy caused by the death of liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after the vote, allowing the winner to make the appointment.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington after being nominated to the US Supreme Court by US President Donald Trump on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“The United States Constitution was designed to give the voters one chance to have their voice heard on who serves on the court. That moment is now and their voice should be heard,” Biden said.

Senate Republicans refused to consider then-US president Barack Obama’s 2016 Supreme Court nominee, saying that the winner of that year’s election should make the pick.

Trump’s choice means that he would replace Ginsburg, a champion of gender equality and other liberal causes who died on Sept. 18 at age 87, with a jurist who in many ways is her judicial opposite.

If confirmed, Barrett would give the court a 6-3 conservative majority. The implications for contentious issues, such as abortion, LGBT rights, gun control measures and healthcare, has prompted passionate reaction on both sides.

Democrats said that Barrett would vote to dismantle healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already killed more than 204,000 Americans.

“This nomination threatens the destruction of life-saving protections for 135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions together with every other benefit and protection of the Affordable Care Act,” US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Obamacare has helped millions of Americans obtain medical insurance.

Trump wants Barrett confirmed before the election. If so, she would be on the bench for the Obamacare oral arguments, with Republican-led states and Trump’s administration trying to invalidate the law.

A coalition of Democratic-led states is seeking to preserve the law in the litigation.

Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate majority and have committed to moving quickly on confirmation.

They cheered Trump’s choice.

“President Trump could not have made a better decision,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee that would conduct confirmation hearings, said: “We move forward on this nomination knowing that the president has picked a highly qualified individual who will serve our nation well on the highest court in the land.”

Trump critics have also expressed concern that a hasty confirmation process so close to an election risks further eroding the court’s reputation as independent.

However, Christian conservative and anti-abortion advocates, who praised the choice, urged senators to move quickly and warned Democrats not to attack Barrett’s religious faith.

“We have full confidence that the pro-life Senate majority will move swiftly to confirm her before the election,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony List, an anti-abortion group that is launching a digital advertising campaign supporting Barrett.

Abortion rights groups said Barrett’s addition to the court could jeopardize the landmark 1973 ruling that made abortion legal nationwide.

“The Supreme Court has a vital role in protecting and upholding civil rights and liberties — including reproductive rights — for everyone in the United States. We cannot barrel forward with a nomination that will impact people’s lives for generations,” Center for Reproductive Rights president Nancy Northup said.