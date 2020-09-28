Thousands of people gathered outside the official residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night to demand his resignation, pressing ahead with weeks of protests against the embattled leader despite a strict new lockdown order.
With Israel facing one of the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks, the tough lockdown rules went into effect on Friday, closing many businesses, banning large gatherings and ordering people to stay close to home.
However, Israel’s Knesset, or parliament, was unable to agree on proposed legislation that would ban the right to protest.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Netanyahu has pushed hard for a ban on the demonstrations, claiming they pose a threat to public safety, and he has threatened to declare a state of emergency to halt the unrest, but his opponents accuse him of using the health crisis as a pretext to put a halt to weeks of demonstrations against him.
For more than three months, thousands of people have thronged the streets of central Jerusalem near Netanyahu’s residence, calling on him to step down.
Protesters say he should not remain in office when he is on trial for corruption charges and accuse him of bungling the response to the COIVID-19 crisis.
Many of the protesters are young, educated Israelis who have lost their jobs because of an economic downturn.
Protesters at Saturday night’s gathering were noisy, but orderly, with many standing in marked spots to conform with social distancing rules.
Protest leaders urged people to keep a safe distance from one another, and the crowd stretched for blocks along a main road as police patrols looked on.
Many of the demonstrators hoisted Israeli flags.
One large banner accused Netanyahu of “White House laundromat,” a reference to a Washington Post report last week that the Israeli leader brings bags of dirty laundry with him to be cleaned when he visits the White House. Others said “disgrace,” “ashamed,” and “Thou Shalt Not Steal.”
Late on Saturday, Netanyahu released a video defending the new lockdown, acknowledging that mistakes “absolutely” were made in recent months, but saying there was no choice but to impose the restrictions.
