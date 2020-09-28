N Korea accuses South of search incursions

AP, SEOUL





North Korea accused South Korea of sending ships across the disputed sea boundary to find the body of a man recently killed by North Korean troops, warning yesterday that the alleged intrusion could escalate tensions.

South Korea said earlier that the North sent a message including a rare apology by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over the shooting death last week of a South Korean government official found on a floating object in North Korean waters.

Officials in Seoul say the 47-year-old was likely attempting to defect, but little else is known about his motives.

A South Korean marine boat patrols near Yeonpyeong Island yesterday. Photo: AP / Yonhap

“We urge the South side to immediately halt the intrusion across the military demarcation line in the West Sea that may lead to escalation of tensions,” the official Korean Central News Agency said. “It arouses our due vigilance as it may lead to another awful incident.”

It confirmed that the North notified the South about its account of the incident on Friday, but it did not say whether the notification included Kim’s apology.

Seoul has denied the North’s accusation.

About 40 South Korean coast guard, navy and other ships and six aircraft yesterday continued searching waters south of the boundary between the two rivals, in case the man’s body drifts back, the coast guard said.

It said it has been searching for the past two days.

According to Friday’s North Korean message publicized by Seoul, troops shot the man because he refused to answer questions and attempted to flee. It also said the troops burned his floating object in line with strict anti-COVID-19 rules, after failing to find his body.

Seoul on Saturday said that it would request Pyongyang launch an additional investigation.

Kim’s apology was seen as an attempt to soothe anti-North sentiment in the South that could make it him difficult for him to win concessions in any negotiations.

While Kim’s apology could help reduce the risk of escalation of tensions between the rivals, conservatives in the South have launched a political offensive on liberal South Korea President Moon Jae-in for failing to prevent the man’s death.