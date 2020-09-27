World News Quick Take

CHINA

Huawei blaze kills three

Three people have been found dead after a huge fire broke out at an unfinished research facility belonging to tech giant Huawei Technologies Co in Dongguan, local authorities said, adding that it launched an investigation after Friday’s blaze at the building under construction in the Songshan Lake National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone. The city government initially said that all construction workers had been evacuated, but it said in a statement later on Friday that a “thorough search by firefighters afterward found three people dead inside the building.” They were identified as employees of the industrial park management company, it added.

INDIA

Film star’s drug links probed

Top Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was yesterday questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, which is probing the movie industry’s links with drug peddlers and cartels, officials said. She arrived at the agency’s office in Mumbai after receiving a summons earlier this week while on a shoot in Goa. Media reported that no drugs had been seized. The agency said in a statement that it started the drug probe after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose body was found at his Mumbai residence in June. An investigation is ongoing. Media reported that Padukone was being questioned about whether she had procured banned drugs for consumption following the interception of telephone messages making queries with local contacts.

PERU

Shark fin shipment seized

Police in Tumbes seized a shipment of about 11 tonnes of mutilated sharks, mainly of protected hammerhead sharks whose fins are highly valued and seen as a delicacy in Asian markets. The shark meat was found in cold storage after an operation this week with the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office, the SUNAT state customs and tax body said. China and Japan are the largest consumers of shark products, including the fins consumed in soup.

AUSTRALIA

Disposal of whales begins

Wildlife officials yesterday began disposing of hundreds of dead pilot whales after concluding that there was no longer any hope of rescuing more. In the country’s biggest whale beaching, 470 whales were first spotted on a wide sandbank during an aerial reconnaissance of rugged Macquarie Harbour in Tasmania State on Monday. After days of difficult and dangerous rescue attempts, the government said that they had rescued 108 whales, with the rest believed to have died. Fifteen whales have been disposed of at sea, but the operations to dispose of the remaining nearly 350 mammals is expected to take at least several days, Incident Controller and Parks and Wildlife Service manager Rob Buck said.

ARMENIA

Opposition leader jailed

Opposition leader Gagik Tsarukyan, one of the country’s richest businesspeople, was on Friday placed in custody until his trials two months from now after being charged with vote-buying in the 2017 parliamentary elections. Tsarukyan, leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party, the second-biggest faction in parliament, denied any wrongdoing, saying that the charges are political. The National Security Service raided his home and interrogated him. “They will answer for their decision,” Tsarukyan said late on Friday as he was going to the National Security Service. “In a short time everything will be put in its place.”