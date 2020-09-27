CHINA
Huawei blaze kills three
Three people have been found dead after a huge fire broke out at an unfinished research facility belonging to tech giant Huawei Technologies Co in Dongguan, local authorities said, adding that it launched an investigation after Friday’s blaze at the building under construction in the Songshan Lake National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone. The city government initially said that all construction workers had been evacuated, but it said in a statement later on Friday that a “thorough search by firefighters afterward found three people dead inside the building.” They were identified as employees of the industrial park management company, it added.
INDIA
Film star’s drug links probed
Top Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was yesterday questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, which is probing the movie industry’s links with drug peddlers and cartels, officials said. She arrived at the agency’s office in Mumbai after receiving a summons earlier this week while on a shoot in Goa. Media reported that no drugs had been seized. The agency said in a statement that it started the drug probe after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whose body was found at his Mumbai residence in June. An investigation is ongoing. Media reported that Padukone was being questioned about whether she had procured banned drugs for consumption following the interception of telephone messages making queries with local contacts.
PERU
Shark fin shipment seized
Police in Tumbes seized a shipment of about 11 tonnes of mutilated sharks, mainly of protected hammerhead sharks whose fins are highly valued and seen as a delicacy in Asian markets. The shark meat was found in cold storage after an operation this week with the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office, the SUNAT state customs and tax body said. China and Japan are the largest consumers of shark products, including the fins consumed in soup.
AUSTRALIA
Disposal of whales begins
Wildlife officials yesterday began disposing of hundreds of dead pilot whales after concluding that there was no longer any hope of rescuing more. In the country’s biggest whale beaching, 470 whales were first spotted on a wide sandbank during an aerial reconnaissance of rugged Macquarie Harbour in Tasmania State on Monday. After days of difficult and dangerous rescue attempts, the government said that they had rescued 108 whales, with the rest believed to have died. Fifteen whales have been disposed of at sea, but the operations to dispose of the remaining nearly 350 mammals is expected to take at least several days, Incident Controller and Parks and Wildlife Service manager Rob Buck said.
ARMENIA
Opposition leader jailed
Opposition leader Gagik Tsarukyan, one of the country’s richest businesspeople, was on Friday placed in custody until his trials two months from now after being charged with vote-buying in the 2017 parliamentary elections. Tsarukyan, leader of the Prosperous Armenia Party, the second-biggest faction in parliament, denied any wrongdoing, saying that the charges are political. The National Security Service raided his home and interrogated him. “They will answer for their decision,” Tsarukyan said late on Friday as he was going to the National Security Service. “In a short time everything will be put in its place.”
‘CONFESSED’: A court in Beijing said that former CCP member Ren Zhiqiang abused his power at a state firm and embezzled almost US$7.14 million of public funds A Chinese tycoon who called Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a clown and criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was yesterday jailed for 18 years for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds. Ren Zhiqiang (任志強) — once among the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) inner circle — disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi’s pandemic response. His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname “Big Cannon.” Yesterday’s verdict said that Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan (US$7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million
AUSTRALIAN SITE: China has had a contract with SSC’s Yatharagga station since at least 2011, but the last time it used it was in June 2013. No final date has been given China would lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facility’s owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijing’s expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Pacific region. The Swedish Space Corp (SSC) has had a contract allowing Beijing access to the satellite antenna at the station since at least 2011. The station is located next to an SSC satellite station primarily used by the US and its agencies, including NASA. The Swedish state-owned company said it would not enter into any new contracts at the Australian site to support Chinese customers after
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big