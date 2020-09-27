A barrister who was mistaken for a defendant three times in one day at court has called for compulsory anti-racism training at every level of the British legal system.
Alexandra Wilson, who specializes in criminal and family cases, put in a complaint on Wednesday and spoke of her frustration about the incident on Twitter.
Her tweets, which quickly went viral, resulted in an apology by the head of the courts service in England and Wales.
Since tweeting about what happened to her, Wilson said she has been flooded by responses from other black and minority ethnic lawyers who have had similar experiences.
The frequent occurrence of such incidents points to the failure of training in the legal system that only focuses on unconscious bias or diversity, she said.
In the past 24 hours, she said three black Queen’s Counsels had got in touch with her to say that they had had similar experiences.
“Something needs to change, because how can it be that people who are sitting as judges are being questioned as to why they’re going into certain parts of the building?” Wilson said.
She has called for lawyers and the court system to introduce far more ambitious anti-racism training that actively tackles discrimination in the legal profession.
Wilson wrote that she was initially stopped at the entrance by a security guard who “asked me what my name was so he could ‘find [my] name on the list’ [the list of defendants].”
She thought that might have been an “innocent mistake.”
Then a member of the public told her not to go into a courtroom and to wait for the usher to sign her in for her case. She had to explain again that she was the barrister.
When she was inside the courtroom, a barrister or solicitor told her to wait outside and see the usher. Wilson explained that she was a lawyer.
At one point on Wednesday, Wilson was shouted at and told to leave the courtroom by a clerk, who had asked her if she was represented.
She said there needs to be training to ensure respect is shown to black people in the court system — whether they are lawyers or defendants.
“If a barrister is treated like that, you wonder how a defendant’s going to be treated, and whether the defendant is going to be treated fairly. There needs to be more and better training. If there is training already for staff, it’s clearly not going far enough,” Wilson said.
“I don’t think it’s enough any more to say: ‘I don’t have racist views and therefore I’m not racist.’ I think we actually have to be consciously fighting racism,” she added.
Last week, a British Ministry of Justice report found black, Asian and minority ethnic people are “over-represented in applications for judicial appointment,” but are “less likely to be successful.”
‘CONFESSED’: A court in Beijing said that former CCP member Ren Zhiqiang abused his power at a state firm and embezzled almost US$7.14 million of public funds A Chinese tycoon who called Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a clown and criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was yesterday jailed for 18 years for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds. Ren Zhiqiang (任志強) — once among the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) inner circle — disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi’s pandemic response. His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname “Big Cannon.” Yesterday’s verdict said that Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan (US$7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million
AUSTRALIAN SITE: China has had a contract with SSC’s Yatharagga station since at least 2011, but the last time it used it was in June 2013. No final date has been given China would lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facility’s owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijing’s expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Pacific region. The Swedish Space Corp (SSC) has had a contract allowing Beijing access to the satellite antenna at the station since at least 2011. The station is located next to an SSC satellite station primarily used by the US and its agencies, including NASA. The Swedish state-owned company said it would not enter into any new contracts at the Australian site to support Chinese customers after
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big