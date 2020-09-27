Seoul insists Pyongyang probe official’s death more

AFP, SEOUL





Seoul yesterday said that it would demand further investigation by Pyongyang into the killing of a South Korean official after a rare public apology from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The fisheries official was shot dead by North Korean soldiers on Tuesday, the first such killing of a South Korean civilian in a decade.

In a surprise move, Kim said that he was “very sorry” for the “unexpected and disgraceful event,” but South Korea announced that it would ask for further investigation.

“We have decided to demand the North carry out a further probe and request a joint investigation if necessary,” the Blue House, South Korea’s presidential office, said in a statement.

It added that South Korea’s own investigation would continue because of “discrepancies” in the accounts of the shooting.

South Korean military officials have said that the man was interrogated while in the water for several hours and expressed a desire to defect, but was killed after an “order from superior authority.”

They also said that North Koreans poured oil over his body and burned it, calling it an “outrageous act.”

By contrast, Pyongyang said in a letter sent on Friday — which contained Kim’s apology — that the official had “illegally entered our waters” and refused to properly identify himself.

There have been no North Korean media reports on the contents of the letter.