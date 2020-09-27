Polls yesterday opened in Malaysia’s eastern Sabah state in a vote seen as a referendum for embattled Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s seven-month-old unelected government.
The leader of the opposition-ruled state dissolved the assembly on July 30 to seek early elections and thwart attempts by Muhyiddin’s ruling alliance to take over Sabah through lawmakers’ defections.
The stakes are high for Muhyiddin after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday said that he has secured majority support in the Malaysian parliament.
Photo: AP
“This is the first state-wide election since the creation of Muhyiddin’s government in March. In a way, it is an indirect referendum on whether the people are happy with the formation of the backdoor [unelected] government,” University of Tasmania Asian studies professor James Chin said.
Sabah and Sarawak on Borneo hold about one-quarter of the parliamentary seats and are seen as crucial for political leverage.
The two states — which are rich in oil and timber, but among the poorest in Malaysia — have a greater level of autonomy in administration, immigration and judiciary.
The attempted takeover of Sabah was reminiscent of how Muhyiddin took power in March after defecting from the reformist government to form a new Malay-centric administration.
Muhyiddin’s alliance has since taken control of many states after lawmakers defected.
The opposition now controls only Sabah and two of the country’s richest states, Selangor and Penang.
However, Muhyiddin has been struggling to maintain support amid infighting in his coalition that has just a slim two-seat majority.
His leadership is in further doubt after Anwar claimed to have won majority support, including from lawmakers in Muhyiddin’s camp.
Anwar has not revealed details, as he is waiting to meet with Malaysia’s king, who is receiving treatment in a hospital, because the king has the power to appoint a new prime minister or dissolve the parliament for early general elections.
Muhyiddin has said that Anwar’s declaration was a mere allegation until he provides evidence.
Muhyiddin has campaigned heavily in Sabah, pledging development. Billboards of his smiling face dubbed “Abah,” or father, are prominent in many constituencies.
By contrast, former Sabah leader Shafie Apdal urged the state’s multiple Aboriginal communities to reject Muhyiddin’s Muslim government and unite behind him.
“A win will strengthen Muhyiddin’s position but a loss will embolden Anwar’s attempt to reclaim power,” Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun said.
The Sabah election is heavily contested, with 447 candidates vying for 73 state seats, and more than 1 million eligible voters.
‘CONFESSED’: A court in Beijing said that former CCP member Ren Zhiqiang abused his power at a state firm and embezzled almost US$7.14 million of public funds A Chinese tycoon who called Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a clown and criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was yesterday jailed for 18 years for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds. Ren Zhiqiang (任志強) — once among the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) inner circle — disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi’s pandemic response. His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname “Big Cannon.” Yesterday’s verdict said that Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan (US$7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million
AUSTRALIAN SITE: China has had a contract with SSC’s Yatharagga station since at least 2011, but the last time it used it was in June 2013. No final date has been given China would lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facility’s owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijing’s expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Pacific region. The Swedish Space Corp (SSC) has had a contract allowing Beijing access to the satellite antenna at the station since at least 2011. The station is located next to an SSC satellite station primarily used by the US and its agencies, including NASA. The Swedish state-owned company said it would not enter into any new contracts at the Australian site to support Chinese customers after
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big