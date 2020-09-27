Victoria Minister of Health Jenny Mikakos yesterday resigned in the fallout from an inquiry into why security guards were used instead of police or the military at quarantine hotels.
Lapses in security at the hotels were given as the major reason for a second wave of COVID-19 cases.
Yesterday, Victoria state reported just one more COVID-19 death as Melbourne’s case average continued to fall.
Photo: AFP
Melbourne residents, who have been in lockdown for more than one month, are waiting for the easing of restrictions on Monday.
It is expected to include a staged return to school for some students and outdoor gatherings of five people from two households.
Mikakos issued a statement confirming her resignation, just a day after Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews gave evidence to the inquiry and pointed partial blame at Mikakos for her role in the bungled quarantine program.
“I am disappointed that my integrity has sought to be undermined,” she wrote in a one-page statement. “I have never shirked my responsibility.”
She said that she also plans to resign from the Victoria Parliament.
Mikakos appears to be taking the blame when no one else would.
After six weeks of hearings into the hotel inquiry, it is still not known who made the decision to use security guards instead of police or soldiers, which were used in other Australian states.
Andrews; Minister for the Coordination of Jobs, Precincts and Regions Martin Pakula; and Minister for Police Lisa Neville all denied being involved in the decision.
Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton; his predecessor, Graham Ashton; Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton; and multiple senior public servants also said that it was not their decision.
In other regional news, India reported 85,362 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours with infections slowing down this month.
The Indian Ministry of Health yesterday raised the nation’s confirmed total to more than 5.9 million.
It said that 1,089 more people died in the past 24 hours, for a total of 93,379.
Authorities have decided to hold the first legislative election in Bihar state since the pandemic.
Nearly 72 million people are eligible to cast votes during three days beginning at the end of October with social distancing restrictions.
The average new cases in India have fallen by about 7,000 daily over the past week, after reaching a record of 97,894 on Sept. 16.
However, authorities are preparing for a major religious festival season beginning next month that generally sees huge congregations in temples and shopping districts.
South Korea has reported 61 new cases of COVID-19, the first time in four days that its daily increase fell below 100, as officials call for citizen vigilance ahead of a major holiday.
The numbers released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency yesterday brought the national caseload to 23,516 cases, including 399 deaths.
Forty-one of the new cases were reported in Seoul, where infections have been linked to churches, restaurants, nursing home and schools.
‘CONFESSED’: A court in Beijing said that former CCP member Ren Zhiqiang abused his power at a state firm and embezzled almost US$7.14 million of public funds A Chinese tycoon who called Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a clown and criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was yesterday jailed for 18 years for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds. Ren Zhiqiang (任志強) — once among the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) inner circle — disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi’s pandemic response. His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname “Big Cannon.” Yesterday’s verdict said that Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan (US$7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million
AUSTRALIAN SITE: China has had a contract with SSC’s Yatharagga station since at least 2011, but the last time it used it was in June 2013. No final date has been given China would lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facility’s owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijing’s expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Pacific region. The Swedish Space Corp (SSC) has had a contract allowing Beijing access to the satellite antenna at the station since at least 2011. The station is located next to an SSC satellite station primarily used by the US and its agencies, including NASA. The Swedish state-owned company said it would not enter into any new contracts at the Australian site to support Chinese customers after
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big