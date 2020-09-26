NORTH KOREA
Kim apologizes for killing
Leader Kim Jong-un yesterday apologized for the killing of a South Korean official near the nations’ disputed sea boundary, saying that he is “very sorry” about the incident that he called unexpected and unfortunate, South Korean officials said. The extremely unusual move could de-escalate tensions between the countries as it is expected to ease anti-North Korean sentiment in South Korea over the man’s death as well as mounting criticism of South Korean President Moon Jae-in. “Comrade Kim Jong-un, the State Affairs Commission chairman, feels very sorry to give big disappointment to President Moon Jae-in and South Korean citizens, because an unexpected, unfortunate incident happened” at a time when South Korea is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, South Korean National Security Office Director Suh Hoon cited the North Korean message as saying. On Thursday, South Korea accused North Korea of fatally shooting one of its public servants who was likely trying to defect and burning his body after finding him on a floating object in North Korean waters on Tuesday.
TURKEY
Warrants issued for 82
Authorities yesterday issued arrest warrants for 82 people, including a mayor, over pro-Kurdish protests six years ago, officials and local media said. The warrants relate to October 2014 protests in Turkey sparked by the seizure by Islamic State jihadists of the mainly Kurdish Syrian town of Kobane. Police were on the hunt for the suspects in Ankara and six other provinces, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The office did not specify what offences they are alleged to have committed, but said the crimes committed during the protests included murder, attempted murder, theft, damaging property, looting, burning the Turkish flag and injuring 326 security officials and 435 citizens.
UNITED KINGDOM
London officer killed
A police officer was yesterday shot dead inside a London police station while detaining a suspect, London’s Metropolitan Police force said. The officer was shot at the Croydon Custody Center in the south of the city, it said. The 23-year-old man being detained also sustained a gunshot wound and is in critical condition in a hospital. No police weapons were fired, police said. “When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities,” Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said. “Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.” The police have launched a murder inquiry and the independent police watchdog is also investigating.
UNITED STATES
No threats to vote: FBI
Security agencies have said that they are not aware of any cyberthreats that could change vote tallies or “manipulate votes at scale” in the Nov. 3 presidential election, a public service announcement released on Thursday said. “The FBI and CISA [Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency] have not identified any incidents, to date, capable of preventing Americans from voting or changing vote tallies for the 2020 elections,” it said. CISA is a division of the Department of Homeland Security that focuses on digital security issues.
BRAZIL
Carnival indefinitely delayed
Rio de Janeiro’s parades for carnival became the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic as officials on Thursday announced that they were indefinitely postponing the February edition. Rio de Janeiro’s festival, the world’s biggest, is an epidemiologist’s nightmare, as tightly packed crowds dance through the streets and flock to the city’s iconic Sambadrome for massive parades featuring scantily clad dancers, small armies of drummers and all-night partying at close quarters.
UNITED STATES
Senators blacklist Chinese
Five Republican senators have urged Netflix to reconsider plans to adapt a Chinese science-fiction book trilogy into a TV series because they said that the author has defended the Chinese government’s treatment of Uighurs. The Three-Body Problem and two sequels were written by Chinese author Liu Cixin (劉慈欣). Netflix earlier this month announced that it would turn the books into a live-action, English-language TV series led by D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, the creators of HBO megahit Game of Thrones. In a letter to Netflix, the senators pointed to comments by Liu to the New Yorker last year about China’s clampdown on ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang. “If anything, the government is helping their economy and trying to lift them out of poverty,” Liu said.
RUSSIA
Moscow seniors stuck inside
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin yesterday ordered elderly people to stay at home and recommended that employers allow remote working after the capital saw a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Sobyanin’s message came after the transmission rate, which had remained steady for several months, climbed steeply over the past few days in Moscow, where case numbers are the highest since late June. Muscovites aged 65 or older should stay at home from Monday and shop rarely, although walks outside remain unrestricted, Sobyanin said.
UNITED STATES
Missouri city bans dancing
While bars and nightclubs are limiting capacity and closing early in St Louis, Missouri, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, neighboring establishments in St Charles are seeing so many unruly crowds that the city is taking a cue from the 1984 movie Footloose and banning dancing. City leaders on Wednesday met with restaurant, bar and club operators and then announced a temporary ban on “music activities” after 11pm from yesterday. The ban includes dancing and the DJ music that accompanies it. “I feel a little bit like the movie Footloose, but that’s not what this is about,” St Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer told KTVI-TV. The temporary suspension is in response to crowds that have been spilling into the streets, resulting in fights and creating enough concern that police presence downtown at night has tripled over the past five months.
‘CONFESSED’: A court in Beijing said that former CCP member Ren Zhiqiang abused his power at a state firm and embezzled almost US$7.14 million of public funds A Chinese tycoon who called Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a clown and criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was yesterday jailed for 18 years for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds. Ren Zhiqiang (任志強) — once among the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) inner circle — disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi’s pandemic response. His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname “Big Cannon.” Yesterday’s verdict said that Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan (US$7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million
AUSTRALIAN SITE: China has had a contract with SSC’s Yatharagga station since at least 2011, but the last time it used it was in June 2013. No final date has been given China would lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facility’s owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijing’s expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Pacific region. The Swedish Space Corp (SSC) has had a contract allowing Beijing access to the satellite antenna at the station since at least 2011. The station is located next to an SSC satellite station primarily used by the US and its agencies, including NASA. The Swedish state-owned company said it would not enter into any new contracts at the Australian site to support Chinese customers after
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big