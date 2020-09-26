More than 1,000 people defied a second night of curfew in Louisville, Kentucky, to protest over the lack of criminal charges in the police killing of Breonna Taylor, with some seeking refuge in a church.
Two officers were shot during clashes in Louisville a day earlier, after authorities announced a grand jury had decided not to charge anyone in connection with the death of Taylor — a 26-year-old black woman shot dead in her apartment by police earlier this year.
“Until we afford black people the basic rights promised by our founders — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — and end the rampage of the devil of racism, we will know no peace,” her family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, said in an opinion piece in the Washington Post.
Photo: AFP
More than a thousand people on Thursday evening protested in the city center, much of which was closed to traffic, with several shops boarded up in anticipation of more violence.
“No way we can be peaceful any longer,” said Michael Pyles, a 29-year-old black man who said that he has been protesting for 120 days and had a 9mm handgun on his hip.
“We’re out here to protect our people and the people who support us,” he said. “We are under attack.”
Grace Pennix, 19, who is also African American, said that she cannot help but place herself in Taylor’s shoes.
“I often be passing by my front door and thinking, dang, the police could be coming at my door and shoot me and kill me just like they did with Breonna,” Pennix said. “It could be me, my friend, cousin, aunt, mom.”
With a 9pm to 6:30am curfew in place through the weekend, about a hundred protesters in breach of the rule late on Thursday sought refuge at the First Unitarian Church.
Heavily armed police surrounded the building and helicopters whirled overhead, but the demonstrators were allowed to leave at about 11pm.
Authorities arrested at least 24 people on charges, including unlawful assembly, failure to disperse and riot in the first degree, police said, although the city appeared to avoid the violence of the previous evening.
Taylor’s death has become a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement and the grand jury decision sent fresh demands for racial justice billowing across the country.
Two police officers were on Wednesday shot and wounded, as thousands flooded the streets of Louisville to protest the grand jury’s decision — both are expected to recover.
Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said that a suspect, Larynzo Johnson, was arrested, and charged with two counts of assault and 14 counts of “wanton endangerment.”
There were 127 arrests made throughout Wednesday night across the city, and at least 16 instances of looting, Schroeder said.
Taylor, an emergency room technician, was shot dead on March 13 after three plainclothes police officers executing a search warrant in the middle of the night burst into the apartment.
Taylor’s boyfriend exchanged fire with the officers, saying that he thought that they were intruders.
More than six months later, a grand jury on Wednesday charged Detective Brett Hankison with three counts of “wanton endangerment” over shots fired into adjoining apartments.
However, neither Hankison, nor the two officers who fired the shots that killed Taylor were charged in direct connection with her death.
US President Donald Trump, who is campaigning for re-election on a “law and order” platform and has stoked fears about violence, wrote on Twitter that he was “praying” for the officers who were shot.
Seething protests have rocked US cities for months, with the movement’s anger fed by a stream of deaths of black people at the hands of police, and exacerbated by badly fractured national politics and inflammatory rhetoric from Trump.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the two officers who fired the shots that killed Taylor did so in self-defense, and would therefore not be charged.
The city of Louisville last week settled a wrongful death suit with Taylor’s family for US$12 million.
‘CONFESSED’: A court in Beijing said that former CCP member Ren Zhiqiang abused his power at a state firm and embezzled almost US$7.14 million of public funds A Chinese tycoon who called Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a clown and criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was yesterday jailed for 18 years for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds. Ren Zhiqiang (任志強) — once among the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) inner circle — disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi’s pandemic response. His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname “Big Cannon.” Yesterday’s verdict said that Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan (US$7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million
AUSTRALIAN SITE: China has had a contract with SSC’s Yatharagga station since at least 2011, but the last time it used it was in June 2013. No final date has been given China would lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facility’s owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijing’s expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Pacific region. The Swedish Space Corp (SSC) has had a contract allowing Beijing access to the satellite antenna at the station since at least 2011. The station is located next to an SSC satellite station primarily used by the US and its agencies, including NASA. The Swedish state-owned company said it would not enter into any new contracts at the Australian site to support Chinese customers after
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big