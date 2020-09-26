It was hidden away for centuries in the archives of a seminary in Spain, a rare edition of a William Shakespeare play experts believe might be the earliest copy of his work to reach the country.
Published in 1634, The Two Noble Kinsmen is a tragicomedy about love, enmity and madness written by Shakespeare in collaboration with Jacobean playwright John Fletcher.
“It’s likely the play reached Spain between 1635 and 1640,” said John Stone, a lecturer in English studies at Barcelona University who discovered it at the Royal Scots College, a seminary in the northwestern town of Salamanca founded after the Catholic Church was outlawed in Scotland.
Photo: AFP / John Stone handout courtesy of the Royal Scots College
Collections of English works were rare in Spain and plays were exceptional in the 17th and 18th centuries, with all books subjected to inspection at the frontier by the Spanish Inquisition, particularly those from a heretical Protestant state like England.
The tragicomedy was part of a single volume of eight English plays printed from 1630 to 1635, which were likely brought over by a traveler and managed to escape falling into the hands of the Inquisition.
“I was going through the section on political economy and on the last shelf, I saw a book that was distinct in its binding from pretty well anything else,” Stone said.
Having written his dissertation on Shakespeare in Spain, he realized its importance immediately.
“I knew the moment I saw it that it was the oldest copy of Shakespeare in Spain,” the Canadian researcher said.
“The question was whether it had been the first Shakespearean text to reach Spain,” he added.
Until now, the earliest known work of Shakespeare in Spain was a compilation of plays found at the Jesuit English College in Valladolid that likely arrived in the late 1640s or early 1650s.
It was sold in the 1920s to Henry Clay Folger, a wealthy American industrialist who went on to found the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington.
Clues as to when The Two Noble Kinsmen arrived lie in the margin notes made by Hugh Semple, a politically ambitious Scottish Jesuit who was rector of the Royal Scots College.
“The handwriting tells us it arrived in Semple’s lifetime and he died in the early 1650s,” Stone said of this “highly networked individual” who was friends with Spanish playwright Lope de Vega and known for being able to bring in English books.
His international ties were “very active” in the mid-1630s when he “would have had a great opportunity to import the book,” Stone said, suggesting it might have been brought over by a London-based Scottish aristocrat who was liaising between the English and Spanish monarchs.
Although the Royal Scots College was located in central Madrid at the time, right under the nose of the Inquisition, there was no sign its “eclectic mix of English books” was ever noticed by the Holy Office.
It is unclear whether the Shakespeare play was ever performed or used as part of the college’s curriculum, although theater was often used as part of Jesuit teaching, Stone said.
Stone is working with a book historian to see if the binding or stitching of the volume could offer further definitive clues as to when it arrived.
‘CONFESSED’: A court in Beijing said that former CCP member Ren Zhiqiang abused his power at a state firm and embezzled almost US$7.14 million of public funds A Chinese tycoon who called Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a clown and criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was yesterday jailed for 18 years for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds. Ren Zhiqiang (任志強) — once among the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) inner circle — disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi’s pandemic response. His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname “Big Cannon.” Yesterday’s verdict said that Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan (US$7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million
AUSTRALIAN SITE: China has had a contract with SSC’s Yatharagga station since at least 2011, but the last time it used it was in June 2013. No final date has been given China would lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facility’s owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijing’s expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Pacific region. The Swedish Space Corp (SSC) has had a contract allowing Beijing access to the satellite antenna at the station since at least 2011. The station is located next to an SSC satellite station primarily used by the US and its agencies, including NASA. The Swedish state-owned company said it would not enter into any new contracts at the Australian site to support Chinese customers after
OFF BORDER ISLAND: The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel wearing a life jacket and leaving behind his shoes, indicating an intentional move, Seoul said North Korean soldiers shot dead a suspected South Korean defector at sea and burned his body as a COVID-19 precaution after he was interrogated in the water over several hours, Seoul military officials said yesterday. It is the first killing of a South Korean citizen by North Korean forces for a decade, and comes with Pyongyang at high alert over the COVID-19 pandemic and inter-Korean relations at a standstill. The fisheries official disappeared from a patrol vessel near the western border island of Yeonpyeong on Monday, the official said. More than 24 hours later, North Korean forces located him in their waters and
The scarcity of commercial flights landing at Sydney Airport has been a disaster for airlines and workers, but for hobby pilots the COVID-19 pandemic has provided the opportunity of a lifetime. The quieter-than-usual runways mean that private pilots have been given the chance to land at the international airport for the first time. When Sydney Flight College club captain Tim Lindley put out a call, he received an overwhelming response. He eventually organized for 14 light aircraft to fly into Sydney airport on Sunday. “For a lot of the pilots involved, including myself, it was a childhood dream to land in a big