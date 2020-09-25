Two police officers were shot as angry protests rippled across the US after authorities announced that no one would be charged with the killing of Breonna Taylor.
Taylor, who was shot dead in her apartment by plainclothes officers, has become a symbol for the Black Lives Matter movement and demonstrators’ calls for an end to what they say is unjustified police violence.
A grand jury charged one of the three officers involved in the raid with “wanton endangerment” over shots he fired into a neighboring home, but neither he nor his two colleagues face charges over Taylor’s death.
Photo: AP
The news sparked protests across the country — including in New York, Boston, Washington and Los Angeles.
However, the biggest demonstration was in Taylor’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, where two police officers were hospitalized after being shot on Wednesday.
“Both officers are currently undergoing treatment,” interim police chief Robert Schroeder told reporters.
Photo: Reuters
“One is alert and stable. The other officer is currently undergoing surgery and stable,” he said, adding that one person had been arrested.
US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that he was “praying for the two police officers that were shot tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Federal Government stands behind you and is ready to help.”
Thousands of demonstrators had flooded the streets of Louisville in the afternoon.
“Say her name — Breonna Taylor,” they chanted. “No lives matter until black lives matter.”
Police in riot gear made several arrests, and used flashbang grenades to clear hundreds of protesters from a park, where a memorial to Taylor was placed.
A state of emergency and an overnight curfew were declared for the city of 600,000, with much of downtown closed to traffic and several shops boarded up in anticipation of violence.
Taylor, an emergency room technician, died when three plainclothes police officers turned up at her door in the middle of the night to execute a search warrant.
Taylor’s boyfriend, who was in bed with her, grabbed a gun and exchanged fire with the police officers.
He later said that he thought they were criminals.
“Breonna Taylor deserves justice,” 17-year-old protester Decorryn Adams said. “Nothing will change if we don’t stick together.”
In the wake of the jury’s decision, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said that the two officers who had fired the shots that killed Taylor had done so in self-defense, and would therefore not be charged.
“This is a tragedy,” Cameron said. “I know that not everyone will be satisfied. Every person has an idea of what they think justice is.”
Cameron also addressed reports that the police officers had executed a “no-knock” search warrant on Taylor’s home, bursting in without warning.
“They did knock and announce,” he said. “That information was corroborated by another witness.”
Taylor family lawyer Ben Crump said that the decision was “outrageous and offensive.”
“It’s yet another example of no accountability for the genocide of persons of color by white police officers,” he said.
The city of Louisville settled a wrongful death suit with Taylor’s family for US$12 million last week.
Since her personal telephone number was posted online, Hong Kong democracy advocate and Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions chairperson Carol Ng has received menacing calls from strangers and been bombarded with messages calling her a “cockroach.” She is not alone. A sophisticated and shady Web site called HK Leaks has ramped up its “doxxing” — where people’s personal details are published online — of Hong Kong democracy advocates, targeting those it says have broken Hong Kong’s National Security Law. Promoted by groups linked to the Chinese Chinese Communist Party and hosted on Russia-based servers, HK Leaks has become the most prominent “doxxing”
‘CONFESSED’: A court in Beijing said that former CCP member Ren Zhiqiang abused his power at a state firm and embezzled almost US$7.14 million of public funds A Chinese tycoon who called Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a clown and criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was yesterday jailed for 18 years for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds. Ren Zhiqiang (任志強) — once among the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) inner circle — disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi’s pandemic response. His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname “Big Cannon.” Yesterday’s verdict said that Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan (US$7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million
AUSTRALIAN SITE: China has had a contract with SSC’s Yatharagga station since at least 2011, but the last time it used it was in June 2013. No final date has been given China would lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facility’s owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijing’s expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Pacific region. The Swedish Space Corp (SSC) has had a contract allowing Beijing access to the satellite antenna at the station since at least 2011. The station is located next to an SSC satellite station primarily used by the US and its agencies, including NASA. The Swedish state-owned company said it would not enter into any new contracts at the Australian site to support Chinese customers after
Australia is notorious for its venomous spiders, snakes and sea creatures, but researchers have now identified “scorpion-like” toxins secreted by a tree that can cause excruciating pain for weeks. Split-second contact with the dendrocnide tree, a rainforest nettle known by its Aboriginal name gympie-gympie, delivers a sting far more potent than similar plants found in the US or Europe. A team of Australian scientists said that they now better understand why the gympie-gympie’s sting haunts those unlucky enough to brush up against its leaves. Victims report an initial sting that “feels like fire at first, then subsides over hours to a pain reminiscent