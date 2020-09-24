World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

More pilot whales stranded

Rescuers were yesterday racing against the tide to free whales beached off the coast, with more than half of the estimated 470 mammals in the country’s biggest stranding on record already believed dead. The pod of long-finned pilot whales was first spotted on a wide sandbank during an aerial reconnaissance of remote and rugged Macquarie Harbour in Tasmania State on Monday, launching a difficult rescue operation. “We’re not at a point where we’re considering euthanasia... We’re still very hopeful,” Tasmanian Marine Conservation Program wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon said. The stranded pod in Tasmania was first believed to be about half the size, before further aerial searches spotted another group of about 200 whales nearby.

BOUGAINVILLE

Ex-rebel elected president

Former rebel military commander Ishmael Toroama has been elected as president of the autonomous region in the South Pacific, electoral officials said yesterday, and is set to lead talks seeking independence from Papua New Guinea. The general election was the first since residents voted overwhelmingly for a separation from Papua New Guinea at the end of last year, with Toroama defeating an open field, the electoral commissioner said. Toroama was a commander in the secessionist army, and later worked on the peace and disarmament process.

UNITED NATIONS

Korean War must end: Moon

South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged world leaders to bring the 70-year-old Korean War to a formal end, in his latest attempt to resuscitate stalled talks between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Moon told the General Assembly on Tuesday that officially declaring an end to the 1950-1953 conflict would be the first step toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. “The war must end, completely and for good,” Moon said in a virtual address to the international body in New York City. “I hope that the UN and the international community provide support so that we can advance into an era of reconciliation and prosperity.”

INDIA

Building collapse kills 35

The death toll from an apartment block collapse in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, yesterday jumped to 35, officials said, as hopes of finding anyone else alive dimmed. Emergency workers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have so far pulled 20 survivors from the rubble of the three-story building. An NDRF spokesman and local authorities told reporters that recovery teams, aided by sniffer dogs, retrieved 35 bodies buried under brick and concrete after the block came crashing down before dawn on Monday. The dead included eight children, a Thane City official said.

EGYPT

Wooden sarcophagi found

Archeologists have discovered 27 coffins at the ancient necropolis of Saqqara, a burial ground that is also home to one of the world’s oldest pyramids, the Ministry of Antiquities said. The wooden sarcophagi are ornately painted and covered in hieroglyphs, and were found stacked in two burial shafts, the ministry said in a statement, adding that they had not yet been opened. Saqqara is a UNESCO world heritage site.

ITALY

Mob ‘underestimated’

The country’s top anti-mafia prosecutor Giuseppe Governale on Tuesday said that the ’Ndrangheta mob was “the most important criminal organization in the Western world” as preliminary hearings in the biggest-ever trial against the group resumed. The hearings at the bunker room of Rome’s Rebibbia prison, which are expected to last until the end of next month, are preliminary procedures against 452 suspects from the Calabrian-based ’Ndrangheta. At a separate briefing on Tuesday, Governale said that the group was “underestimated.”

SWITZERLAND

Police clear protesters

Police early yesterday began removing protesters seeking more action against climate change from a square near the parliament building in Bern after the group that had set up tents refused to heed a city order to leave. State broadcaster SRF showed video of police leading protesters away from Federal Square. The removal was likely to last for several hours, because some had chained themselves to objects, including bicycles and metal fencing, requiring fire department employees to use cutting tools.

UNITED STATES

Ginsburg to lie in repose

Late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death has opened a crucial court seat that President Donald Trump, a Republican, has promised to quickly and controversially fill against the wishes of Democrats, is to lie in repose at the high court beginning yesterday. Trump is to announce his pick to replace Ginsburg on Saturday, with Senate Republicans promising a swift vote on the nominee. Leaders of the Republican majority in the Senate, which is tasked with confirming court nominees, said they had enough support to hold a vote on the nomination either before the November presidential election or at worst during the “lame-duck” session between the election and the inauguration of the next president in January next year.

UNITED STATES

Woman charged over letter

A Canadian woman accused of sending a ricin poison-laced letter to President Donald Trump was on Tuesday formally charged with threatening the president. Pascale Ferrier, a 53-year-old from Quebec, made a brief appearance in a federal court in Buffalo, New York, after her arrest at a border crossing over the weekend. “I found a new name for you: ‘The Ugly Tyrant Clown’ I hope you like it,” read a note in the letter, according to an FBI special agent bomb technician who filed an affidavit as part of the criminal complaint. “You ruin USA and lead them to disaster,” the note added.

ECUADOR

Chinese vessels leave

The navy on Tuesday said that Chinese fishing vessels have gradually left the area near the Galapagos Islands and were operating in international waters off Peru. More than 300 vessels arrived in June to the area around the Galapagos, one of most biodiverse in the world, to fish for giant squid in international waters. “We have done the monitoring and we know that they are in offshore waters off the exclusive economic zone of Peru, in its southern part,” Commander of Naval Operations Rear Admiral Daniel Ginez said in an interview. No vessels of the fishing fleet entered Ecuadoran waters while operating near the Galapagos, Ginez said, adding that fuel was supplied by vessels belonging to the same fleet.