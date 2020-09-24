Virus Outbreak: Cycling booms in UK as commuters shun crowds

Reuters





Active travel is booming in the UK as millions of commuters, shoppers and students get on their bicycles to avoid confined spaces on public transport during the COVID-19 pandemic, data from the fitness tracker app Strava showed yesterday.

Liverpool saw the greatest year-on-year rise in cycling, with an increase of more than 220 percent for people taking at least one trip by bike.

The data, seen exclusively by Reuters, also showed that the peak of the UK’s cycling popularity surge came in May, coinciding with the height of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions across the country.

Cyclists ride across Tower Bridge after it was reopened to traffic in London on Aug. 23. Photo: Reuters

Strava spokesman Gareth Nettleton said that the app is making data freely available to local authorities to help them plan improvements to bike paths and streets to enable more people to replace motor-vehicle journeys and choose to ride, jog or walk instead.

“We’re desperate for this not to be a COVID blip,” Nettleton told reporters. “We’re doing this now — making the data available — because the only way this doesn’t become a COVID blip is if infrastructure gets improved on the back of what’s happening right now,” he said.

“This is about how we create infrastructure so that active travel is a viable alternative, not just for those in Lycra who go for long distances, but for anybody doing the nursery drop-off or going to the shops,” he added.

The data showed that London, where cycle commuting was already growing in popularity before the pandemic, ranked fifth in Strava’s growth table, with a rise of 119 percent — behind Manchester at 169 percent, Glasgow at 146 percent and Birmingham at 134 percent.

Across the country as a whole, the analysis — which compared the overall number of people traveling by bike in May with the same period last year — found that cycling rose by 162 percent.

Chris Boardman, a former Olympic cycling gold medalist and now a campaigner for active travel, also urged urban planners to seize the opportunity to take the cycling trend “from a lockdown spike into a long-term solution for the country.”