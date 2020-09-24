When big wave surfer Doug Falter lost his board in a wipeout in Hawaii, his best hope was for a local fisher to pick it up. He never imagined it would be found more than 8,000km away in the southern Philippines.
More than two years after watching his pale blue custom-shaped board disappear in the huge swell of Waimea Bay, Falter was alerted via social media that it had been found near the remote island of Sarangani.
The new owner — local primary school teacher and aspiring surfer Giovanne Branzuela — was happy to give it back to him.
“When I saw the picture of it, I couldn’t believe it, I thought it was a joke almost,” Falter, 35, said via Zoom
“I was certain that the board would never be found again,” he added.
Branzuela, who bought the badly weathered surfboard from his neighbor a couple of months ago for 2,000 pesos (US$41), said that fishers had found it floating in the sea in August 2018 — six months after Falter lost sight of it.
They thought it might have fallen off a passing yacht and sold it to Branzuela’s neighbor for a few dollars.
Despite months drifting across the Pacific Ocean, the name of the board’s shaper, Hawaii-based Lyle Carlson, was still visible on the now-yellowish surface.
Curious, Branzuela looked him up on Facebook and sent him a photograph of the board.
Carlson shared the picture on Instagram, tagging Falter.
“It turned out it’s a surfboard from Hawaii. I couldn’t believe it myself,” Branzuela, 38, said via telephone.
“It’s been my dream to learn to surf and ride the big waves here,” he said.
“For now I can use his surfboard. I told him I will take good care of it,” he added.
The pair have been chatting on Facebook and Falter plans to visit the small island to retrieve his board after COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted.
“That board meant so much to me because of my accomplishments on it,” said Falter, a commercial photographer who took up surfing about 15 years ago in Florida before moving to Hawaii.
“It was my first big wave surfboard custom shaped for myself. I surfed it on the biggest days I’ve ever surfed in my life,” he said, including the 2016 Eddie Aikau big wave surf contest in Waimea Bay when the swell was 20m high.
Falter said that he wanted to give Branzuela a beginner’s surfboard in exchange for his, and show him how to catch waves around Sarangani and neighboring Balut Island.
In the meantime, Falter shares short YouTube videos on surfing basics and is raising money to send supplies to Branzuela’s school.
“It’s an excuse for me to go to the Philippines, and visit and basically complete the story,” Falter said.
“I think it would be a great ending to... teach him how to surf,” he said.
Since her personal telephone number was posted online, Hong Kong democracy advocate and Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions chairperson Carol Ng has received menacing calls from strangers and been bombarded with messages calling her a “cockroach.” She is not alone. A sophisticated and shady Web site called HK Leaks has ramped up its “doxxing” — where people’s personal details are published online — of Hong Kong democracy advocates, targeting those it says have broken Hong Kong’s National Security Law. Promoted by groups linked to the Chinese Chinese Communist Party and hosted on Russia-based servers, HK Leaks has become the most prominent “doxxing”
A Malaysian student whose cellphone was stolen while he was sleeping has tracked down the culprit: a monkey who took photo and video selfies with the device before abandoning it. Zackrydz Rodzi, 20, on Wednesday said that his mobile phone was missing from his bedroom when he woke up on Saturday. He found the phone’s casing under his bed, but there was no sign of robbery in his house in Johor state. JUNGLE When his father saw a monkey the next day, he searched in the jungle behind his house. Using his brother’s cellphone to call his own device, he found it covered
‘CONFESSED’: A court in Beijing said that former CCP member Ren Zhiqiang abused his power at a state firm and embezzled almost US$7.14 million of public funds A Chinese tycoon who called Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a clown and criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was yesterday jailed for 18 years for corruption, bribery and embezzlement of public funds. Ren Zhiqiang (任志強) — once among the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) inner circle — disappeared from the public eye in March, shortly after penning an essay that lambasted Xi’s pandemic response. His outspokenness had earned the former chairman of state-owned property developer Huayuan Group the nickname “Big Cannon.” Yesterday’s verdict said that Ren embezzled almost 50 million yuan (US$7.4 million) of public funds and accepted bribes worth 1.25 million
AUSTRALIAN SITE: China has had a contract with SSC’s Yatharagga station since at least 2011, but the last time it used it was in June 2013. No final date has been given China would lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facility’s owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijing’s expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Pacific region. The Swedish Space Corp (SSC) has had a contract allowing Beijing access to the satellite antenna at the station since at least 2011. The station is located next to an SSC satellite station primarily used by the US and its agencies, including NASA. The Swedish state-owned company said it would not enter into any new contracts at the Australian site to support Chinese customers after