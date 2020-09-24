Malaysian opposition head plans to form government

AP, KUALA LUMPUR





Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim yesterday said that he has secured a majority in the Malaysian parliament to form a new government.

Anwar said that an audience with Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V slated for Tuesday was postponed because the king was in hospital for treatment. Anwar said that he would not reveal details until after he has met the king.

“We have a strong, formidable majority. I am not talking about four, five or six ... but much more than that,” Anwar said. “With a clear and indisputable support and majority behind me, the government led by ... Muhyiddin Yassin has fallen.”

Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim smiles upon leaving a news conference in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. Photo: AP

There was no immediate response from Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who has been grappling to maintain support amid infighting in his coalition that has a slim two-seat majority.

Malaysian Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin countered Anwar’s claim, writing on Twitter: “Cabinet meeting just ended. Nothing collapsed or fell.”

Anwar said that his government would not be an unelected one, adding that he would restore the alliance that was elected in 2018, but collapsed after Muhyiddin withdrew his party and tied up with corruption-tainted opposition parties to form a Malay-centric government in March.

If he succeeds, it would mark a dramatic comeback for Anwar.

Once a high flyer in the ruling coalition, Anwar was convicted of sodomy and corruption after a power struggle with then-Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad in 1998. He was imprisoned for a second time for sodomy in 2014.

Anwar and his supporters have long denied the allegations, saying they were concocted to destroy his political career. Anwar ended his feud with Mahathir from his prison cell to forge a new opposition alliance that won a stunning victory in the May 2018 national elections.

Mahathir became prime minister again and Anwar was freed with a royal pardon.