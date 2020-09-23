World News Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

Strike campaign launched

Public-sector workers yesterday launched a campaign of short strikes to press their demand for a significant pay raise, with hospital and childcare center employees, and drainage workers among those set to walk off the job in parts of the nation. The union’s main demand is a 4.8 percent increase, or a minimum 150 euros (US$176) per month, for about 2.3 million federal and local government employees over the next year. Negotiators for employers, who have not yet made an offer, are seeking a longer-term deal and have said the wage demands are too high with the economy struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is also reducing the government’s tax revenues. The walkouts were called after wage negotiations at the weekend failed to produce an agreement.

ITALY

Center-left wins Tuscany

Right-wing groups on Monday conceded defeat after a fierce battle in regional elections for the left-wing bastion of Tuscany, providing a major boost for the fragile national government. “It’s an extraordinary victory,” Tuscany center-left candidate Eugenio Giani said. Northern League federal secretary Matteo Salvini said “we knew it would be an extremely difficult fight.” The highest-profile battle in the regional elections was for Tuscany, ruled by the left for 50 years. The left also quashed a bid by the coalition of the Northern League, the anti-immigration, anti-LGBT Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia to snatch Puglia. The right triumphed instead in its strongholds of Veneto and Liguria, as well as taking Marche. The two-day vote went ahead despite the threat of a resurgence of COVID-19. Ballots were also cast nationwide for a referendum on cutting the number of lawmakers in parliament, which passed easily.

GERMANY

Anti-Semitism through AI

An international team of scientists on Monday said that it had joined forces to combat the spread of anti-Semitism online with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). The project, Decoding Anti-Semitism, includes discourse analysts, computational linguists and historians, who plan to develop a “highly complex, AI-driven approach to identifying online anti-Semitism,” said the Alfred Landecker Foundation, which supports the project. “In order to prevent more and more users from becoming radicalized on the Web, it is important to identify the real dimensions of anti-Semitism — also taking into account the implicit forms that might become more explicit over time,” said Matthias Becker, a linguist and project leader from the Technical University of Berlin. The focus of the project is initially on Germany, France and the UK, but there are plans for it to be expanded to cover other nations and languages.

SWITZERLAND

Jet vote sparks debate

The government wants to spend 6 billion Swiss francs (US$6.5 billion) on new fighter jets, but critics say the nation, which last fought a foreign war more than 200 years ago and has no discernible enemies, can neither afford nor does it need the planes. “Who is our enemy? Who is attacking a small, neutral country — surrounded by NATO?” Social Democrats lawmaker Priska Seiler Graf asked. “It’s really absurd.” However, Swiss People’s Party lawmaker Thomas Hurter, a former air force pilot, said that the nation had to protect itself. “We don’t know what’s going to happen in the next 50 years. You need to have the fire brigade ready when there is a burning house, otherwise it’s too late,” he said. Voters are to have their say on Sunday.

NEPAL

Famed Everest climber dies

A veteran Sherpa guide known as the “snow leopard” who was the first person to climb Mount Everest 10 times has died at age 72 after a long illness, family members said. Ang Rita, among the first Sherpa guides to receive international fame for his accomplishments, had suffered from health problems for many years and had not climbed any mountains since setting the Everest record in 1996. His daughter, Dolma Lhamo, said he died in his sleep on Monday at their home on the outskirts of Kathmandu. The cause of death was not disclosed.

INDIA

Man slices open wife

A man in Uttar Pradesh state has been arrested after slashing his pregnant wife’s stomach with a sickle on Saturday in an attempt to learn their baby’s gender. The attack left her critically ill and caused the death of the baby, a boy who was stillborn, police and her relatives said yesterday. The woman is in intensive care in a hospital in New Delhi, police said. The woman’s brother said the couple have five daughters and the husband told his wife that he wanted to check the gender of the fetus before attacking her.

WEST BANK

Exile’s supporters arrested

Palestinian Authority security forces on Monday arrested seven supporters of exiled politician Mohammed Dahlan, who some have accused of involvement in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) deal to forge ties with Israel, a spokesman for his Fatah faction said. Dahlan has lived in the UAE since being driven out of the West Bank in 2011 after a bitter row with President Mahmoud Abbas and Fatah. The UAE’s deal with Israel has angered Palestinians and stirred widespread speculation that Dahlan played a role. The spokesman called the arrests “politically motivated.” The security forces issued a statement acknowledging the arrest of one man in “a continuation of efforts to impose security and order,” but did not mention the others.

VIETNAM

Twenty guilty of terrorism

A court in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday sentenced 17 people to between two and 24 years in prison on terrorism charges over their involvement in a police station bombing two years ago and convicted three others for illegal use of explosives in a separate attack. Police said the attacks were funded by an exiled anti-government group, the Canada-based Trieu Dai Viet. The defendants’ lawyer, Nguyen Van Mieng, said all 20 had pleaded guilty and would be held under house arrest after they leave prison. “The sentences given at the trial are too harsh,” he told reporters.

INDONESIA

Death row inmate escapes

A Chinese drug trafficker on death row escaped from a jail near Jakarta last week after digging a 30m tunnel from his cell, police said. Cai Ji Fan, sentenced to death in 2017 for trafficking 110kg of methamphetamine, broke out of Tangerang prison in Banten last week via the narrow tunnel, which connected to a sewer, officials said yesterday. “This is the second time he escaped,” Tangerang police chief Sugeng Hariyanto said, noting that Cai got out of the National Police Criminal Investigation Department cells in Jakarta in 2017. Authorities said they had recovered a crowbar, chisel, screwdriver and other tools used to dig the hole, speculating he may have got them from building work being done on a prison kitchen. They said Cai had invited his cellmate to join him, but he had declined.