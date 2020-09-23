GERMANY
Strike campaign launched
Public-sector workers yesterday launched a campaign of short strikes to press their demand for a significant pay raise, with hospital and childcare center employees, and drainage workers among those set to walk off the job in parts of the nation. The union’s main demand is a 4.8 percent increase, or a minimum 150 euros (US$176) per month, for about 2.3 million federal and local government employees over the next year. Negotiators for employers, who have not yet made an offer, are seeking a longer-term deal and have said the wage demands are too high with the economy struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is also reducing the government’s tax revenues. The walkouts were called after wage negotiations at the weekend failed to produce an agreement.
ITALY
Center-left wins Tuscany
Right-wing groups on Monday conceded defeat after a fierce battle in regional elections for the left-wing bastion of Tuscany, providing a major boost for the fragile national government. “It’s an extraordinary victory,” Tuscany center-left candidate Eugenio Giani said. Northern League federal secretary Matteo Salvini said “we knew it would be an extremely difficult fight.” The highest-profile battle in the regional elections was for Tuscany, ruled by the left for 50 years. The left also quashed a bid by the coalition of the Northern League, the anti-immigration, anti-LGBT Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia to snatch Puglia. The right triumphed instead in its strongholds of Veneto and Liguria, as well as taking Marche. The two-day vote went ahead despite the threat of a resurgence of COVID-19. Ballots were also cast nationwide for a referendum on cutting the number of lawmakers in parliament, which passed easily.
GERMANY
Anti-Semitism through AI
An international team of scientists on Monday said that it had joined forces to combat the spread of anti-Semitism online with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). The project, Decoding Anti-Semitism, includes discourse analysts, computational linguists and historians, who plan to develop a “highly complex, AI-driven approach to identifying online anti-Semitism,” said the Alfred Landecker Foundation, which supports the project. “In order to prevent more and more users from becoming radicalized on the Web, it is important to identify the real dimensions of anti-Semitism — also taking into account the implicit forms that might become more explicit over time,” said Matthias Becker, a linguist and project leader from the Technical University of Berlin. The focus of the project is initially on Germany, France and the UK, but there are plans for it to be expanded to cover other nations and languages.
SWITZERLAND
Jet vote sparks debate
The government wants to spend 6 billion Swiss francs (US$6.5 billion) on new fighter jets, but critics say the nation, which last fought a foreign war more than 200 years ago and has no discernible enemies, can neither afford nor does it need the planes. “Who is our enemy? Who is attacking a small, neutral country — surrounded by NATO?” Social Democrats lawmaker Priska Seiler Graf asked. “It’s really absurd.” However, Swiss People’s Party lawmaker Thomas Hurter, a former air force pilot, said that the nation had to protect itself. “We don’t know what’s going to happen in the next 50 years. You need to have the fire brigade ready when there is a burning house, otherwise it’s too late,” he said. Voters are to have their say on Sunday.
NEPAL
Famed Everest climber dies
A veteran Sherpa guide known as the “snow leopard” who was the first person to climb Mount Everest 10 times has died at age 72 after a long illness, family members said. Ang Rita, among the first Sherpa guides to receive international fame for his accomplishments, had suffered from health problems for many years and had not climbed any mountains since setting the Everest record in 1996. His daughter, Dolma Lhamo, said he died in his sleep on Monday at their home on the outskirts of Kathmandu. The cause of death was not disclosed.
INDIA
Man slices open wife
A man in Uttar Pradesh state has been arrested after slashing his pregnant wife’s stomach with a sickle on Saturday in an attempt to learn their baby’s gender. The attack left her critically ill and caused the death of the baby, a boy who was stillborn, police and her relatives said yesterday. The woman is in intensive care in a hospital in New Delhi, police said. The woman’s brother said the couple have five daughters and the husband told his wife that he wanted to check the gender of the fetus before attacking her.
WEST BANK
Exile’s supporters arrested
Palestinian Authority security forces on Monday arrested seven supporters of exiled politician Mohammed Dahlan, who some have accused of involvement in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) deal to forge ties with Israel, a spokesman for his Fatah faction said. Dahlan has lived in the UAE since being driven out of the West Bank in 2011 after a bitter row with President Mahmoud Abbas and Fatah. The UAE’s deal with Israel has angered Palestinians and stirred widespread speculation that Dahlan played a role. The spokesman called the arrests “politically motivated.” The security forces issued a statement acknowledging the arrest of one man in “a continuation of efforts to impose security and order,” but did not mention the others.
VIETNAM
Twenty guilty of terrorism
A court in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday sentenced 17 people to between two and 24 years in prison on terrorism charges over their involvement in a police station bombing two years ago and convicted three others for illegal use of explosives in a separate attack. Police said the attacks were funded by an exiled anti-government group, the Canada-based Trieu Dai Viet. The defendants’ lawyer, Nguyen Van Mieng, said all 20 had pleaded guilty and would be held under house arrest after they leave prison. “The sentences given at the trial are too harsh,” he told reporters.
INDONESIA
Death row inmate escapes
A Chinese drug trafficker on death row escaped from a jail near Jakarta last week after digging a 30m tunnel from his cell, police said. Cai Ji Fan, sentenced to death in 2017 for trafficking 110kg of methamphetamine, broke out of Tangerang prison in Banten last week via the narrow tunnel, which connected to a sewer, officials said yesterday. “This is the second time he escaped,” Tangerang police chief Sugeng Hariyanto said, noting that Cai got out of the National Police Criminal Investigation Department cells in Jakarta in 2017. Authorities said they had recovered a crowbar, chisel, screwdriver and other tools used to dig the hole, speculating he may have got them from building work being done on a prison kitchen. They said Cai had invited his cellmate to join him, but he had declined.
An Australian university student who has never visited China and has only a modest social media following would seem an unlikely target for the Chinese government. However, when a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman personally denounced Drew Pavlou at a news conference, it was just the next phase in an extraordinary campaign against the 21-year-old that has fueled concerns over China’s targeting of critics overseas. Pavlou first placed himself in the superpower’s sights when in July last year he organized a small sit-in at the University of Queensland, where he studies, to protest against various Chinese government policies. Since then, the Global
BEFORE WINTER COMES: Snow cuts off roads into Ladakh for four months or more each year, so the crunch is on to get food, tents and high-altitude equipment to Leh From deploying mules to large transport aircraft, the Indian military has activated its entire logistics network to transport supplies to thousands of troops for a harsh winter along a bitterly disputed Himalayan border with China. In the past few months, one of India’s biggest military logistics exercises in years has brought vast quantities of ammunition, equipment, fuel, winter supplies and food into Ladakh, a region bordering Tibet that India administers as a union territory, officials said. The move was triggered by a border standoff with China in the snow deserts of Ladakh that began in May and escalated in June into hand-to-hand
Since her personal telephone number was posted online, Hong Kong democracy advocate and Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions chairperson Carol Ng has received menacing calls from strangers and been bombarded with messages calling her a “cockroach.” She is not alone. A sophisticated and shady Web site called HK Leaks has ramped up its “doxxing” — where people’s personal details are published online — of Hong Kong democracy advocates, targeting those it says have broken Hong Kong’s National Security Law. Promoted by groups linked to the Chinese Chinese Communist Party and hosted on Russia-based servers, HK Leaks has become the most prominent “doxxing”
A Malaysian student whose cellphone was stolen while he was sleeping has tracked down the culprit: a monkey who took photo and video selfies with the device before abandoning it. Zackrydz Rodzi, 20, on Wednesday said that his mobile phone was missing from his bedroom when he woke up on Saturday. He found the phone’s casing under his bed, but there was no sign of robbery in his house in Johor state. JUNGLE When his father saw a monkey the next day, he searched in the jungle behind his house. Using his brother’s cellphone to call his own device, he found it covered