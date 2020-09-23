Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr on Monday said that media reports suggesting potential misdeeds by US President Donald Trump and his company justify a grand jury subpoena of Trump’s taxes and other financial records.
Vance is seeking eight years of the US president’s tax returns and other documents as part of a grand jury investigation that includes payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.
Vance has avoided stating publicly what his office is investigating, while trying to defend against Trump’s argument that the subpoena is too broad and was issued in bad faith, but in a filing on Monday, Vance cited reports from the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal suggesting the value of Trump Organization assets were misstated to lenders, investors and tax authorities.
If proved, those claims could establish crimes such as tax fraud, insurance fraud, falsification of business records or a scheme to defraud, Vance said.
“Even if the grand jury were testing the truth of public allegations alone, such reports, taken together, fully justify the scope of the grand jury subpoena at issue in this case,” Vance said.
Vance’s office declined to comment. Lawyers for Trump did not immediately return e-mails seeking comment.
Among the media reports cited by Vance was a Washington Post story in March last year that said Trump routinely sent “deeply flawed” documents to lenders inflating his assets and minimizing debts.
Vance also referenced a Wall Street Journal report in February last year on allegations by Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, that Trump and Trump Organization executives made hush-money payments to two women who claimed they had sex with Trump, and then mischaracterized those expenditures as legal fees.
Vance also cited reports by the Washington Post and New York Times claiming that the Trump Organization might have failed to properly characterize as taxable income a forgiven debt related to the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago.
The dispute over whether the records should be turned over is before the second circuit appeals court after the US Supreme Court rejected Trump’s claim to absolute immunity from a state criminal investigation.
In the filing, Vance said that the president is relying on “recycled objections” and that the judges should reject Trump’s latest attempt to block the subpoena.
Vance also argued that Trump’s complaints about the subpoena are precluded by the US Supreme Court’s ruling in the case.
Contrary to the ruling, Trump “asks this court to accord his garden-variety claims of bad faith and overbreadth special treatment because he is the president,” Vance said in the filing.
A lower-court judge last month rejected Trump’s latest bid to block the subpoena, which is directed to his accountants at Mazars USA. The appeals court has set a quick schedule for the appeal, which could result in a ruling before the Nov. 3 US presidential election.
Even if Trump loses, he can try to get the US Supreme Court to take up the case a second time, while grand jury secrecy laws limit the ability of Vance’s office to make the papers public.
