A New York City police officer on Monday was charged with being an “intelligence asset” who agreed to spy on US supporters of the Tibetan independence movement for the Chinese government.
Baimadajie Angwang, a naturalized US citizen from Tibet, had worked since 2018 as an agent for China in its efforts to suppress the movement, according to a criminal complaint filed in a Brooklyn federal court.
The complaint says he secretly worked for unnamed handlers from the Chinese consulate in New York.
There was no allegation that Angwang compromised national security or New York Police Department (NYPD) operations. Still, he was considered “the definition of an insider threat,” FBI New York field office head William Sweeney said in a statement.
Angwang, 33, was ordered held without bail at an initial court hearing on Monday.
There was no immediate response to a telephone message seeking comment from his lawyer.
Along with being a police officer, Angwang is a staff sergeant in the US Army Reserve who was given security clearance by the US Department of Defense, according to court papers that accuse him of lying during a background check.
Angwang’s job as a spy for China was to “locate potential intelligence sources” and “identify potential threats to the PRC in the New York metropolitan area,” court papers say.
He was also expected to provide consulate officials “access to senior NYPD officials through invitations to official NYPD events,” they added.
The papers say the evidence includes intercepted communications between Angwang and a consulate official — someone Angwang called “big brother” and “boss” — about how to identify dissenters in the Tibetan independence movement.
“They don’t believe in Tibetan Buddhism,” Angwang told the handler, the papers say. “When the consulate extends a helping hand to them, they will feel the warmth of the motherland. How wonderful would that be?”
At one point, Angwang suggested that issuing 10-year visas to Tibetans in the US would help recruit other spies, the papers say.
Angwang worked at a precinct in Queens as a community liaison, authorities said.
Before becoming a US citizen, he sought asylum by claiming he had been arrested and tortured in China partly because of his Tibetan ethnicity, they said.
Advocacy group International Campaign for Tibet said in a statement that the arrest shows that the “Chinese Communist Party is engaged in malign operations to suppress dissent, not only in Tibet, but any place in the world where Tibetans are free to express themselves.”
