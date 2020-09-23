Trump racing to fill court seat

POTENTIAL NOMINEES: Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are said to be the front-runners, Trump having reportedly said of Barrett: ‘I’m saving her for Ginsburg’

The Guardian, NEW YORK





US President Donald Trump has raced to cement a conservative majority in the US Supreme Court before the presidential election on Nov. 3 and Democrats’ hopes of keeping the seat empty have faded after two Republican senators signaled their support for moving quickly.

Trump on Monday said that he would name his third Supreme Court nominee on Friday or Saturday, following memorials for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the liberal justice who died aged 87 on Friday last week.

Ginsburg is to lie in state at the court today and tomorrow. Her coffin is to rest in the Lincoln Catafalque, a platform built after the assassination of the 16th US president in 1865 and loaned to the court by the US Congress.

Ginsburg’s funeral is to follow next week, at Arlington National Cemetery.

“I think it will be on Friday or Saturday and we want to pay respect,” Trump told Fox News in an interview by telephone. “It looks like we will have services on Thursday or Friday, as I understand it, and I think we should, with all due respect for Justice Ginsburg, wait for services to be over.”

Polling shows a majority of the public thinks the nomination should be made by the winner of the US presidential election. Democrats also point to the precedent of US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s refusal to grant a hearing to former US president Barack Obama’s last nominee, Merrick Garland, in the eight months between the death of Antonin Scalia in February 2016 and the presidential election Trump won.

McConnell and his US Senate allies say that the precedent set then does not apply, as the Senate and the White House are held by the same party. There is no provision in the US constitution on the subject.

A successful nomination would tilt the court 6-3 in favor of conservatives, potentially shaping US life for generations to come.

Republican US senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins have said that they do not support efforts to bring a nomination to a vote. That leaves McConnell with a 51-49 majority — enough to get the confirmation through.

One more defection would produce a tie that would be broken by US Vice President Mike Pence. Two more would sink the effort.

Democrats had hoped to get similar support from US Senator Cory Gardner, who faces a tough re-election race in Colorado, and US Senator Chuck Grassley, but both men on Monday said that they would vote to confirm a qualified Trump nominee.

US Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican who has clashed with Trump and is seen as a potential holdout, on Monday avoided questions about the nomination.

“Before I have any comment, I’m going to meet with my colleagues, which I’ll be doing tomorrow,” said Romney, the 2012 presidential nominee.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, the Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Fox News on Monday: “We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election. We’re going to move forward in the committee. We’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election.”

Trump has promised to nominate a woman. Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are reported to be the front-runners, Trump having reportedly said of Barrett: “I’m saving her for Ginsburg.”

Political considerations would naturally impinge on the selection.

Barrett is a devout Catholic, leading to fears among pro-choice groups that her confirmation would imperil Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling that made abortion legal.

Appearing on Fox & Friends, Trump praised both women, but also said that Lagoa was “excellent, she’s Hispanic. She’s a terrific woman from everything I know. I don’t know her. We love Florida and so she’s got a lot of things.”

Trump and former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate, are in a tight race in Florida, a key swing state.

The Trump campaign has also been targeting Latino voters in Nevada and Arizona.

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that any vote should take place next year.

“That was Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish and it may be the Senate’s only, last hope,” Schumer said.

Trump said, without evidence, that he did not believe a National Public Radio report that Ginsburg had told her granddaughter she did not want the US Senate to consider a successor until next year, when either Trump begins a second term or Biden, who leads in opinion polls, takes office.

“It was just too convenient,” Trump said.

Additional reporting by Reuters