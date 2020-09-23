Ardern poised to win re-election in New Zealand: poll

AP, WELLINGTON





A new opinion poll indicates that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is poised to win a second term in office when the nation goes to the polls next month.

However, Ardern yesterday said that she is taking nothing for granted.

The 1 News Colmar Brunton Poll put support for Ardern’s liberal Labour Party at 48 percent, while support for the conservative National Party, led by opposition leader Judith Collins, was at 31 percent.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, and National Party leader Judith Collins take part in a televised campaign debate yesterday at TVNZ in Auckland. Photo: Reuters

Support for Ardern as preferred prime minister was at 54 percent compared with 18 percent for Collins. Her popularity has surged since the COVID-19 outbreak became the defining issue for her government six months ago.

The two leaders last night met for the first televised debate of the campaign and were asked about the poll.

“We will keep working every day of this campaign and you will see no complacency from us and no assumptions,” Ardern said.

Collins said the campaign had been hampered by a virus outbreak that temporarily put Auckland back into lockdown, but that her party was in good position going into the home stretch.