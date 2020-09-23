Rescuers race to save dozens of pilot whales stranded in Tasmania harbor

The Guardian





Rescuers have freed 25 of the 270 whales stranded on Tasmania’s west coast, with the state government confirming that about 90 of the marine mammals have already died.

A huge rescue effort got under way near Strahan in Macquarie Harbour yesterday morning, with 60 people and several boats trying to free the marine mammals stuck on two sandbanks and a beach.

The coordinator of the rescue, Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service Regional Manager Nic Deka, has told reporters of the daunting task ahead after first seeing the long-finned pilot whales from the air.

A rescuer stands next to a stranded pilot whale at Macquarie Harbour in Tasmania, Australia, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The first rescues of the morning involved staff and volunteers up to chest-deep in the water, Deka said.

“We’ve hit upon a method that’s giving us the best chance of success,” he said.

Rescuers put a large sling under the whale, and then pull and coax the animal off the sand.

“There comes a point when the whale becomes slightly buoyant then we allow the boat to help the whale into the channel and the animal is then released,” Deka said.

He said it was a 30-minute round-trip for each animal, as they needed to be taken far enough away from the other stranded whales so that they did not just turn around and swim back.

“It’s just a matter of steering them. These animals have been in a reasonable shape. They tend to want to return to the pod — they’re very social — so we have to get them far enough away,” he said.

By afternoon, Deka’s team had rescued 25 whales.

Late on Monday, Deka surveyed the stranding from a helicopter.

“It’s a bit disturbing and distressing to see that number of animals stuck and in trouble,” he said. “My role is an incident controller and it was quite daunting, as I started to get an appreciation of the task ahead.”

With about 90 animals already dead, Deka said they were starting on plans to dispose of the carcasses, as some were close to areas used by the public.

Australia’s national science agency, the CSIRO, was advising on ocean currents that could be used to move the dead animals out to the ocean.

A landfill could also be used, but this was “not without its problems,” Deka said.

Long-finned pilot whales can weigh well more than 1 tonne, with some about the weight of a small family car.

Deka said no dead animals had been moved yet, as the focus was on freeing the survivors.

The rescue effort is likely to last at least several days.

Tasmania’s west coast is exposed to changeable and wild weather. A high tide was approaching and a low-pressure system in the area over the next two days could also push water levels in the harbor higher.

This could theoretically free some of the whales, Deka said, but the problem could be that they would not swim out beyond Macquarie Heads and into the ocean.

“The problem is that they return to the animals that are in distress. Our assessment is that if they are free, they are unlikely to head out unless we give them some assistance,” he said.

Tasmania’s coastline, and Macquarie Harbour, have seen many strandings of whales.

The rescue is being coordinated by the Tasmanian Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment.

As well as 40 departmental staff, another 20 volunteers are also helping, mainly from the harbor’s fish farming industry.