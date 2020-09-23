Experts in the UK disagree over policy

POLICY CONSEQUENCES: One group said lockdowns caused harm that may offset any benefits, while another said that ‘normality’ would be a long-term compromise

The Guardian





Rival groups of scientists are at loggerheads over how the British government should handle the COVID-19 pandemic, with one advising that only vulnerable people and those aged 65 or older should be shielded, while the other backs nationwide measures.

The conflicting advice to the government and chief medical officers (CMOs) came in two open letters issued on Monday by the rival camps.

It came as CMO for England Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance made a national TV broadcast to set out the risk of the virus spreading exponentially, with a corresponding increase in cases and deaths, if public behavior does not change.

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty walks outside Downing Street in London yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Thirty-two scientists signed one letter warning that the government is heading down the wrong road and must reconsider its policy to suppress the virus, adopting a targeted approach instead.

Oxford University professors Sunetra Gupta and Carl Heneghan, University of Buckingham professor Karol Sikora and Sam Williams of the consultancy Economic Insight issued their warning, with 28 other signatories, to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and its four CMOs.

Support for the CMOs and Vallance, who appear to be advocating greater restrictions, came from a letter signed by second group of scientists, headed by Trisha Greenhalgh at Oxford University and backed by 22 others.

“We strongly support your continuing efforts to suppress the virus across the entire population,” they said.

Segmenting the population and shielding elderly people until herd immunity has developed will not work, they said.

The Gupta-Heneghan-Sikora letter warned that imposing lockdowns and restrictions wherever case numbers rise and potentially across the whole of the country is “leading to significant harm across all age groups, which likely offsets any benefits.”

“The existing policy path is inconsistent with the known risk-profile of COVID-19 and should be reconsidered. The unstated objective currently appears to be one of suppression of the virus, until such a time that a vaccine can be deployed. This objective is increasingly unfeasible,” it said.

Gupta and colleagues said that thinking should go beyond the novel coronavirus, taking account of the deaths that occur from other causes because people are too anxious to go to their doctor or the National Health Service cannot treat them.

Moreover, the economic and social impact of lockdowns need to be considered, it said.

“Blanket COVID policy interventions likely have large costs, because any adverse effects impact the entire population,” it said.

Asked what would be an acceptable level of COVID deaths under this scenario, Williams said: “That’s not so much how we would think about it.”

There were avoidable deaths from other causes during the lockdown.

“You have to be quite sure you are going to save lives if you take measures that will cost them,” he said.

“The harm caused by uniform policies (that apply to all persons) will outweigh the benefits,” they wrote.

Those at risk should be told, so that they can make their own decision about their safety, they wrote.

“Give the public honest and objective information about the risks they face,” Williams said.

The second letter, from Greenhalgh and colleagues, said that deaths and severe illness have occurred in all age groups.

They said that “long COVID” — extended and debilitating illness — has affected tens of thousands of people in the UK, many of them young.

They said that it is not practical to cut off a cohort of vulnerable people from the rest in an open society “especially for disadvantaged groups (eg, those living in cramped housing and multi-generational households). Many grandparents are looking after children sent home from school while parents are at work.”

They share the desire of the public to return to “normality,” but it must be balanced with variable restrictions to control the virus “which respond to the day-to-day and week-to-week changes in cases,” they said.

“Normality” is likely to be a compromise for some time to come, they said.

The science itself cannot be definitive, Greenhalgh and colleagues said.

“Whilst it is always helpful to have more data and more evidence, we caution that in this complex and fast-moving pandemic, certainty is likely to remain elusive,” they said.