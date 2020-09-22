World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Seoul schools reopen

Schools in Seoul and nearby areas yesterday resumed in-person classes for the first time in almost a month after daily COVID-19 cases dropped to the lowest level since the middle of last month. Students returned to schools under a hybrid schedule of in-person and online classes to limit the number of people at schools at any given time. Students are attending in-person classes once or twice a week.

PHILIPPINES

Nurse travel ban eased

President Rodrigo Duterte has eased an overseas travel ban on nurses and other medical workers to allow more to take jobs abroad, his spokesman said yesterday, as his government believes it has its COVID-19 outbreak under control. Thousands of health workers, who call themselves “priso-nurses,” had appealed to the government to let them travel. Duterte approved expanding exemptions from the ban to those who had overseas contracts and complete documents as of Aug. 31, government spokesman Harry Roque said.

INDONESIA

Election delay urged

Religious groups and experts, including former vice president Jusuf Kalla, are urging authorities to delay regional elections set for December, as COVID-19 infections surge. Kalla, who heads the nation’s Red Cross, in a newspaper commentary said that a December poll could be dangerous. “Forcing something that clearly, rationally endangers the people isn’t only reckless, but fatal,” he wrote. Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rahman said that the ballot would go ahead, but with strict health protocols. “President Joko Widodo reiterated that the elections cannot wait until the pandemic is over, because no countries know when COVID-19 is over,” he said.

SOLOMON ISLANDS

Mine experts die in blast

Two men from Britain and Australia who were working to locate bombs left behind from World War II died after one of the bombs exploded, authorities said yesterday. The Norwegian People’s Aid agency said the men were staff members working with the government to develop a database of unexploded bombs. Local police said the men died on Sunday in the bomb blast at the office in Honiara, on Guadalcanal. Police said they believe the men had several unexploded bombs at the office and might have been trying to disarm them. Authorities have been clearing unexploded bombs ahead of the 2023 Pacific Games it is to host.

UNITED STATES

Letter case arrest made

A woman suspected of mailing an envelope containing the poison ricin to the White House has been arrested at a New York-Canada border crossing near Buffalo, three law enforcement officials said on Sunday. The letter was intercepted last week before it reached the White House. The letter appeared to have originated in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said.

HONG KONG

Relatives demand lawyers

Relatives of some of the 12 people arrested by China at sea last month demanded that the government check on their condition and ensure that lawyers appointed by the families and not Beijing can meet with them. The 12 were arrested on Aug. 23 for illegal entry into mainland Chinese waters after setting off in a boat for Taiwan, and are being held in Shenzhen. Relatives of some of the detainees held a news conference outside police headquarters on Sunday to express their frustration with local authorities. In a statement late on Sunday, police said authorities had reviewed the marine traffic records from Aug. 23 and “did not find sign of any China coast guard vessels entering or staying in Hong Kong waters.” It said those records would not be released to the public.

ISRAEL

Extradition order approved

The Jerusalem District Court yesterday approved the extradition of former teacher Malka Leifer, who is wanted in Australia on charges of child sex abuse, paving the way for her to stand trial after a six-year legal battle. Leifer has been fighting extradition since 2014, and her attorneys said they would appeal the extradition decision to the Supreme Court, which earlier this month rejected an appeal over an earlier ruling that she was mentally fit to stand trial.

UNITED STATES

Gore-Tex inventor dies

Robert Gore, whose invention of what created the breathable-yet-waterproof fabric known as Gore-Tex revolutionized outdoor wear, has died. He was 83. Gore, who was president of W. L. Gore & Associates, founded by his father, for almost 25 years and chairman for 30 years, died on Thursday in Maryland following a long illness, a company spokesperson said on Saturday. He discovered a new form of a polymer in 1969 that created a microporous structure, and the introduction of Gore-Tex technology came in 1976.

HONG KONG

Cafe offers CBD products

Cannabis might be illegal in the territory, but a new cafe, Found, is offering food and drinks that contain parts of the cannabis plant, without breaking any local laws. Found offers a range of coffees, biscuits, beer and fruit juices containing cannabidiol (CBD), which is said to offer therapeutic effects without getting users intoxicated.