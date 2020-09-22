Protesters’ plaque honoring struggle for Thailand democracy removed

AP, BANGKOK





A plaque honoring struggles for democracy in Thailand was removed from a royal field less than 24 hours after being installed by anti-government protesters and was submitted as evidence in connection with a complaint by officials that its installation was illegal, police said yesterday.

The plaque had been installed on Sunday at Sanam Luang, the historic field in the capital where tens of thousands of people rallied peacefully over the weekend.

The two-day demonstration was the largest this year by protesters who are calling for new elections and reform of the monarchy.

Men yesterday look at an empty space in Bangkok’s Sanam Luang, where a commemorative plaque had been placed by pro-democratcy protesters on Sunday. Photo: AFP

An officer at a nearby police station said the government’s Fine Arts Department and the Bangkok city government filed a complaint that protesters had destroyed an archaeological site and “handed the plaque over to us to be used as evidence.”

“They are the responsible agencies over the area, as it is a public area registered as an archaeological site,” Superintendent Worasak Pitsitbannakorn said. “They reported the damage to us and we will have to determine which laws have been violated.”

He said that the two agencies were responsible for removing the plaque, but that police were present as witnesses for legal reasons.

Sanam Luang is a designated royal site near Bangkok’s Grand Palace that until the last few years had been open to everyone.

The plaque was installed in a part of the dirt field that was cemented over several years ago as a symbolic replacement for one mysteriously ripped out from a plaza in another part of Bangkok’s old center, honored the 1932 revolution that saw the military force a change from absolute monarchy to constitutional monarchy.

It was replaced by a plaque praising the monarchy.

The new round brass plaque was installed on Sunday by activists who made a hole in the pavement and held a short religious ceremony.

Student protest leader Parit “Penguin” Chirawak, who was among those who installed the new plaque, said that its removal did not matter.

“What matters is this plaque, and its message has been installed in the people’s hearts,” Parit said yesterday as he headed to the prosecutors’ office to deal with legal charges stemming from previous protests.