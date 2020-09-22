A plaque honoring struggles for democracy in Thailand was removed from a royal field less than 24 hours after being installed by anti-government protesters and was submitted as evidence in connection with a complaint by officials that its installation was illegal, police said yesterday.
The plaque had been installed on Sunday at Sanam Luang, the historic field in the capital where tens of thousands of people rallied peacefully over the weekend.
The two-day demonstration was the largest this year by protesters who are calling for new elections and reform of the monarchy.
Photo: AFP
An officer at a nearby police station said the government’s Fine Arts Department and the Bangkok city government filed a complaint that protesters had destroyed an archaeological site and “handed the plaque over to us to be used as evidence.”
“They are the responsible agencies over the area, as it is a public area registered as an archaeological site,” Superintendent Worasak Pitsitbannakorn said. “They reported the damage to us and we will have to determine which laws have been violated.”
He said that the two agencies were responsible for removing the plaque, but that police were present as witnesses for legal reasons.
Sanam Luang is a designated royal site near Bangkok’s Grand Palace that until the last few years had been open to everyone.
The plaque was installed in a part of the dirt field that was cemented over several years ago as a symbolic replacement for one mysteriously ripped out from a plaza in another part of Bangkok’s old center, honored the 1932 revolution that saw the military force a change from absolute monarchy to constitutional monarchy.
It was replaced by a plaque praising the monarchy.
The new round brass plaque was installed on Sunday by activists who made a hole in the pavement and held a short religious ceremony.
Student protest leader Parit “Penguin” Chirawak, who was among those who installed the new plaque, said that its removal did not matter.
“What matters is this plaque, and its message has been installed in the people’s hearts,” Parit said yesterday as he headed to the prosecutors’ office to deal with legal charges stemming from previous protests.
An Australian university student who has never visited China and has only a modest social media following would seem an unlikely target for the Chinese government. However, when a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman personally denounced Drew Pavlou at a news conference, it was just the next phase in an extraordinary campaign against the 21-year-old that has fueled concerns over China’s targeting of critics overseas. Pavlou first placed himself in the superpower’s sights when in July last year he organized a small sit-in at the University of Queensland, where he studies, to protest against various Chinese government policies. Since then, the Global
‘ASKED TO MOVE OUT’: Indonesian coast guard personnel argued with a Chinese vessel over territorial claims after it entered the country’s exclusive economic zone An Indonesian patrol ship confronted a Chinese coast guard vessel that spent almost three days in waters where Indonesia claims economic rights and that are near the southernmost part of China’s disputed claims to the South China Sea. The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency on Friday night detected Chinese ship 5204 entering Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in what Indonesia calls the North Natuna Sea. The agency sent a patrol ship that closed within 1km of the Chinese coast guard vessel and they communicated to affirm their position and their nation’s claims to the area, Indonesian Maritime Security Agency head Aan Kurnia said. “We
BEFORE WINTER COMES: Snow cuts off roads into Ladakh for four months or more each year, so the crunch is on to get food, tents and high-altitude equipment to Leh From deploying mules to large transport aircraft, the Indian military has activated its entire logistics network to transport supplies to thousands of troops for a harsh winter along a bitterly disputed Himalayan border with China. In the past few months, one of India’s biggest military logistics exercises in years has brought vast quantities of ammunition, equipment, fuel, winter supplies and food into Ladakh, a region bordering Tibet that India administers as a union territory, officials said. The move was triggered by a border standoff with China in the snow deserts of Ladakh that began in May and escalated in June into hand-to-hand
Since her personal telephone number was posted online, Hong Kong democracy advocate and Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions chairperson Carol Ng has received menacing calls from strangers and been bombarded with messages calling her a “cockroach.” She is not alone. A sophisticated and shady Web site called HK Leaks has ramped up its “doxxing” — where people’s personal details are published online — of Hong Kong democracy advocates, targeting those it says have broken Hong Kong’s National Security Law. Promoted by groups linked to the Chinese Chinese Communist Party and hosted on Russia-based servers, HK Leaks has become the most prominent “doxxing”