A majority of Americans, including many Republicans, want the winner of the November presidential election to name a successor to Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday.
The national opinion poll, conducted on Saturday and Sunday after Ginsburg’s death was announced, suggests that many Americans object to US President Donald Trump’s plan, backed by many Senate Republicans, to push through another lifetime appointee and cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the court.
The poll found that 62 percent of American adults agreed the vacancy should be filled by the winner of the Nov. 3 matchup between Trump and former US vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, while 23 percent disagreed and the rest said they were not sure.
Photo: Reuters
Eight out of 10 Democrats — and five in 10 Republicans — agreed that the appointment should wait until after the election.
Trump needs the support of the Senate, which currently has a 53 to 47 Republican majority to confirm a nominee.
So far two Republicans, senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, have said publicly since Ginsburg’s death on Friday that they think the winner of the election should make the nomination.
Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed a vote with weeks to go in Trump’s term.
Biden on Sunday slammed Trump and leading Senate Republicans for trying to jam through a replacement for Ginsburg.
“Uphold your constitutional duty, your conscience,” Biden said in Pennsylvania. “Let the people speak. Cool the flames that have engulfed our country.”
Democrats are still seething over McConnell’s refusal to act on then US-president Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, in 2016 after justice Antonin Scalia died 10 months before that election.
McConnell said then that the Senate should not act on a court nominee during an election year, a stance he has since reversed.
The looming fight over the Supreme Court vacancy so far does not appear to have given either of the two major political parties much of an advantage in an incendiary campaign season that already was expected to break participation records.
The poll found that 30 percent of American adults said that Ginsburg’s death will make them more likely to vote for Biden, while 25 percent said they were now more likely to support Trump.
Another 38 percent said that it had no impact on their interest in voting, and the rest said they were not sure.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the US. It gathered responses from 1,006 American adults, including 463 Democrats and 374 Republicans.
It has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of plus or minus 4 percentage points.
In related news, flags on the Supreme Court’s front plaza will be flown at half-staff for 30 days in honor of Ginsburg, the court said on Sunday, adding that a black drape has been hung over the doors to the courtroom.
Ginsburg’s bench chair and the bench directly in front of it have also been draped in black wool crepe as part of the tradition for the death of a sitting justice, it said.
Visitors to the Supreme Court have left flowers and signs in tribute.
Additional reporting by AP
