World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINGDOM

Virus protesters arrested

Police have made 32 arrests during a demonstration in central London against COVID-19 restrictions and mass vaccinations. More than 1,000 people are estimated to have joined the rally in Trafalgar Square, among them 5G conspiracy theorists, coronavirus skeptics and “anti-vaxxers.” Sections got into scuffles with police — some officers, with their batons drawn, were pushed back by crowds on the margins of the demo. By early evening on Saturday, the Metropolitan police said the area had been cleared. The police force said it attended the Resist and Act for Freedom rally, which began at about midday, and attempted to encourage protesters to leave throughout the day. “Despite this, protesters remained, putting themselves and others at risk,” it said. “It is important to remember that we are still in the middle of a global pandemic, and the changes have been introduced to help control the spread of the virus, keep everybody safe and save lives.” Among the crowds were people selling T-shirts bearing 5G conspiracy theories and advocating the legalization of cannabis, with banners calling for government scientific advisers to be sacked and declaring COVID-19 a “hoax.”

SPAIN

Homes sought for 110 cats

Animal charities in the country’s south were on Saturday urgently seeking homes for 110 cats after they and their owner were evicted from an apartment in the Valencia region. SPAMA Safor, an animal shelter in the southeastern town of Gandia, had initially thought there were 96 cats in the apartment. However, by Saturday evening, the charity said it had removed 110 cats and urgently needed help to shelter them “at least until they are vaccinated or sterilized.” “Apparently the owner took in a pair of cats three years ago and they have been procreating ever since,” Salvadora Tormas, who works with the shelter, told reporters. The shelter said that it did not have enough space to take them all in, as it was already housing about 200 cats. Tormas said they had collected 48 of the cats on Friday and were going to get the rest later on Saturday with the help of the owner, whom she described as a young man. “It’s a disaster. Someone should have helped this guy,” she said. They had been tipped off by the local authority, but had received no help to recover all the animals, she added.

CANADA

Former PM dies at 91

John Turner, a Liberal Party politician who served stints as justice and finance ministers before a very brief turn as the country’s 17th prime minister, has died at age 91, his family reported on Saturday. Marc Kealey, a former aide speaking on behalf of Turner’s relatives as a family friend, said that Turner died peacefully in his sleep at home in Toronto on Friday night. Turner failed to live up to the great expectations of his early career, serving as prime minister for just 79 days in 1984 after a difficult, decades-long climb to the top job. A track star, Turner graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1949, winning a Rhodes scholarship to Oxford University. After studying law, he went to Paris to work on a doctorate at the Sorbonne. The young lawyer caused a stir when he danced with Princess Margaret at a party in 1959, giving rise to speculation that the two would become a couple. The two remained friends for life. As justice minister in then-prime minister Pierre Trudeau’s Cabinet from 1968 to 1972, Turner proposed a national legal aid system and created the Federal Court, among other reforms.