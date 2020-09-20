SOMALIA
Plane crashes in Mogadishu
A cargo plane yesterday crashed at the Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, witnesses said. The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the crash, but there was no immediate confirmation of any casualties. Photos posted from the scene show the plane’s cockpit crushed against a concrete barrier just steps from the sea. Markings on the plane indicate that it was operated by Silverstone Air in neighboring Kenya. The heavily fortified airport is home to diplomatic missions and serves as a hub for humanitarian flights in the nation.
UNITED STATES
Earthquake strikes near LA
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck southern California late on Friday, the US Geological Survey said. The earthquake hit at about 11:40pm, about 3km outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency said. Preliminary reports indicate it was about 18km deep. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
UNITED STATES
Hoverboard dentist jailed
A dentist in Alaska who extracted a tooth from a sedated patient while balancing on a hoverboard has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for crimes including illegal dentistry, fraud and reckless endangerment. Seth Lookhart, 35, sent cellphone footage to friends that showed him removing a patient’s tooth while standing on the two-wheeled device before riding away as he stripped off his gloves and held his hands up in triumph. “Lookhart almost killed many patients by performing anesthesia thousands of times without training or consent, on patients outside his scope of training and expertise, while stealing money from Medicaid and embezzling from his bosses,” the Alaska State Department of Law said in a statement.
UNITED STATES
Two killed in shooting
Two people were killed and 14 wounded early yesterday in a shooting at a backyard party in Rochester, New York, police said. Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the area found a “chaotic scene” with about 100 people running in various directions, interim police chief Mark Simmons told reporters. “In total we have 16 confirmed victims of shooting. And I’m sad to announce that two of the 16 received a fatal wound,” he said. Those killed — one man, one woman — were both between 18 and 22 years old, and had not been formally identified, he said. No arrests have been made so far and police could not say if more than one shooter was involved.
CHINA
Space program to ramp up
The government aims to set up a space program operating thousands of flights a year and carrying tens of thousands of tonnes of cargo and passengers by 2045, Xinhua news agency quoted an official as saying on Friday. China is trying to catch up with Russia and the US to become a major space power by 2030. Bao Weimin (包為民), a senior official at China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, told a conference that the planned space flight system would be able to meet commercial demands, according to the Xinhua report. China is aiming for breakthroughs in the core technology needed and for the building of a testing system by 2025, he said. China has taken steps in the past few years to make space flights more economical. It is developing reusable rockets such as the Long March 8 and 9, and it this month launched and landed a reusable spacecraft.
An Australian university student who has never visited China and has only a modest social media following would seem an unlikely target for the Chinese government. However, when a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman personally denounced Drew Pavlou at a news conference, it was just the next phase in an extraordinary campaign against the 21-year-old that has fueled concerns over China’s targeting of critics overseas. Pavlou first placed himself in the superpower’s sights when in July last year he organized a small sit-in at the University of Queensland, where he studies, to protest against various Chinese government policies. Since then, the Global
‘ASKED TO MOVE OUT’: Indonesian coast guard personnel argued with a Chinese vessel over territorial claims after it entered the country’s exclusive economic zone An Indonesian patrol ship confronted a Chinese coast guard vessel that spent almost three days in waters where Indonesia claims economic rights and that are near the southernmost part of China’s disputed claims to the South China Sea. The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency on Friday night detected Chinese ship 5204 entering Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in what Indonesia calls the North Natuna Sea. The agency sent a patrol ship that closed within 1km of the Chinese coast guard vessel and they communicated to affirm their position and their nation’s claims to the area, Indonesian Maritime Security Agency head Aan Kurnia said. “We
BEFORE WINTER COMES: Snow cuts off roads into Ladakh for four months or more each year, so the crunch is on to get food, tents and high-altitude equipment to Leh From deploying mules to large transport aircraft, the Indian military has activated its entire logistics network to transport supplies to thousands of troops for a harsh winter along a bitterly disputed Himalayan border with China. In the past few months, one of India’s biggest military logistics exercises in years has brought vast quantities of ammunition, equipment, fuel, winter supplies and food into Ladakh, a region bordering Tibet that India administers as a union territory, officials said. The move was triggered by a border standoff with China in the snow deserts of Ladakh that began in May and escalated in June into hand-to-hand
Since her personal telephone number was posted online, Hong Kong democracy advocate and Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions chairperson Carol Ng has received menacing calls from strangers and been bombarded with messages calling her a “cockroach.” She is not alone. A sophisticated and shady Web site called HK Leaks has ramped up its “doxxing” — where people’s personal details are published online — of Hong Kong democracy advocates, targeting those it says have broken Hong Kong’s National Security Law. Promoted by groups linked to the Chinese Chinese Communist Party and hosted on Russia-based servers, HK Leaks has become the most prominent “doxxing”