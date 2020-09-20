World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOMALIA

Plane crashes in Mogadishu

A cargo plane yesterday crashed at the Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, witnesses said. The Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the crash, but there was no immediate confirmation of any casualties. Photos posted from the scene show the plane’s cockpit crushed against a concrete barrier just steps from the sea. Markings on the plane indicate that it was operated by Silverstone Air in neighboring Kenya. The heavily fortified airport is home to diplomatic missions and serves as a hub for humanitarian flights in the nation.

UNITED STATES

Earthquake strikes near LA

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck southern California late on Friday, the US Geological Survey said. The earthquake hit at about 11:40pm, about 3km outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency said. Preliminary reports indicate it was about 18km deep. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

UNITED STATES

Hoverboard dentist jailed

A dentist in Alaska who extracted a tooth from a sedated patient while balancing on a hoverboard has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for crimes including illegal dentistry, fraud and reckless endangerment. Seth Lookhart, 35, sent cellphone footage to friends that showed him removing a patient’s tooth while standing on the two-wheeled device before riding away as he stripped off his gloves and held his hands up in triumph. “Lookhart almost killed many patients by performing anesthesia thousands of times without training or consent, on patients outside his scope of training and expertise, while stealing money from Medicaid and embezzling from his bosses,” the Alaska State Department of Law said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Two killed in shooting

Two people were killed and 14 wounded early yesterday in a shooting at a backyard party in Rochester, New York, police said. Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the area found a “chaotic scene” with about 100 people running in various directions, interim police chief Mark Simmons told reporters. “In total we have 16 confirmed victims of shooting. And I’m sad to announce that two of the 16 received a fatal wound,” he said. Those killed — one man, one woman — were both between 18 and 22 years old, and had not been formally identified, he said. No arrests have been made so far and police could not say if more than one shooter was involved.

CHINA

Space program to ramp up

The government aims to set up a space program operating thousands of flights a year and carrying tens of thousands of tonnes of cargo and passengers by 2045, Xinhua news agency quoted an official as saying on Friday. China is trying to catch up with Russia and the US to become a major space power by 2030. Bao Weimin (包為民), a senior official at China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, told a conference that the planned space flight system would be able to meet commercial demands, according to the Xinhua report. China is aiming for breakthroughs in the core technology needed and for the building of a testing system by 2025, he said. China has taken steps in the past few years to make space flights more economical. It is developing reusable rockets such as the Long March 8 and 9, and it this month launched and landed a reusable spacecraft.