GREECE
Storm batters islands
A rare hurricane-like storm yesterday hit western Greece, disrupting travel and causing floods and power outages in several Ionian Sea islands. “We face intense conditions with winds and very strong rainfall,” Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias told reporters. Mediterranean cyclone Ianos, also known as a “medicane,” was packing violent winds of up to 117km per hour, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection said. “Trees are falling everywhere,” Ionian Islands Regional Governor Rodi Kratsa told state TV ERT. Hardalias said there were no reports of injuries so far. “The cyclone will remain in the west at the same intensity for another six to nine hours, and will then begin moving southwards,” he said. The islands of Cephalonia, Ithaki and Zakynthos have been hit with power outages and part of the local road network has been cut off, he said. Smaller problems have been reported on the islands of Corfu and Lefkada.
JAPAN
Complaint system closed
Just nine hours after the new minister for administrative reform launched an online system for reporting excessive bureaucracy and red tape, it hit a snag: too many complaints. Former minister of defense Taro Kono, now charged with the reform portfolio, said it had been effectively overwhelmed and would be closed temporarily. Kono, an enthusiastic Twitter user who regularly interacts with people on the platform, announced the complaints system shortly after he was appointed on Wednesday by newly elected Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Kono excitedly wrote on his English-language Twitter account that the digital complaints box had “received more than 3,000 e-mails in just hours!” The deluge apparently proved too much. “I received far more e-mails than I’d expected,” he said later.
CHINA
Army claims fewer deaths
The army suffered “far fewer” than the 20 deaths incurred by India’s military in a clash on their border in the Himalayas in June, the Global Times editor-in-chief wrote on Twitter, contradicting a claim made by India’s minister of defense. “No Chinese soldiers was captured by Indian troops, but PLA [the Chinese People’s Liberation Army] captured many Indian soldiers that day,” Hu Xijin wrote. The tweet was accompanied by a screenshot, stamped “fake news,” of an Indian media report about Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh saying that India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces during the fighting. The June clash in the Ladakh region, on the western part of their border, was the worst violence between the nuclear-armed neighbors in decades. China has not released casualty figures for its troops.
An Australian university student who has never visited China and has only a modest social media following would seem an unlikely target for the Chinese government. However, when a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman personally denounced Drew Pavlou at a news conference, it was just the next phase in an extraordinary campaign against the 21-year-old that has fueled concerns over China’s targeting of critics overseas. Pavlou first placed himself in the superpower’s sights when in July last year he organized a small sit-in at the University of Queensland, where he studies, to protest against various Chinese government policies. Since then, the Global
‘ASKED TO MOVE OUT’: Indonesian coast guard personnel argued with a Chinese vessel over territorial claims after it entered the country’s exclusive economic zone An Indonesian patrol ship confronted a Chinese coast guard vessel that spent almost three days in waters where Indonesia claims economic rights and that are near the southernmost part of China’s disputed claims to the South China Sea. The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency on Friday night detected Chinese ship 5204 entering Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in what Indonesia calls the North Natuna Sea. The agency sent a patrol ship that closed within 1km of the Chinese coast guard vessel and they communicated to affirm their position and their nation’s claims to the area, Indonesian Maritime Security Agency head Aan Kurnia said. “We
BEFORE WINTER COMES: Snow cuts off roads into Ladakh for four months or more each year, so the crunch is on to get food, tents and high-altitude equipment to Leh From deploying mules to large transport aircraft, the Indian military has activated its entire logistics network to transport supplies to thousands of troops for a harsh winter along a bitterly disputed Himalayan border with China. In the past few months, one of India’s biggest military logistics exercises in years has brought vast quantities of ammunition, equipment, fuel, winter supplies and food into Ladakh, a region bordering Tibet that India administers as a union territory, officials said. The move was triggered by a border standoff with China in the snow deserts of Ladakh that began in May and escalated in June into hand-to-hand
Dark matter, mysterious invisible stuff that makes up most of the mass of galaxies, including the Milky Way, is confounding scientists again, with new observations of distant galaxies conflicting with the current understanding of its nature. Research published this week revealed an unexpected discrepancy between observations of dark matter concentrations in three massive clusters of galaxies encompassing trillions of stars and theoretical computer simulations of how dark matter should be distributed. “Either there is a missing ingredient in the simulations or we have made a fundamental incorrect assumption about the nature of dark matter,” Yale University astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan, a coauthor of