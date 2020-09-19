World News Quick Take

Agencies





GREECE

Storm batters islands

A rare hurricane-like storm yesterday hit western Greece, disrupting travel and causing floods and power outages in several Ionian Sea islands. “We face intense conditions with winds and very strong rainfall,” Deputy Minister for Civil Protection and Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias told reporters. Mediterranean cyclone Ianos, also known as a “medicane,” was packing violent winds of up to 117km per hour, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection said. “Trees are falling everywhere,” Ionian Islands Regional Governor Rodi Kratsa told state TV ERT. Hardalias said there were no reports of injuries so far. “The cyclone will remain in the west at the same intensity for another six to nine hours, and will then begin moving southwards,” he said. The islands of Cephalonia, Ithaki and Zakynthos have been hit with power outages and part of the local road network has been cut off, he said. Smaller problems have been reported on the islands of Corfu and Lefkada.

JAPAN

Complaint system closed

Just nine hours after the new minister for administrative reform launched an online system for reporting excessive bureaucracy and red tape, it hit a snag: too many complaints. Former minister of defense Taro Kono, now charged with the reform portfolio, said it had been effectively overwhelmed and would be closed temporarily. Kono, an enthusiastic Twitter user who regularly interacts with people on the platform, announced the complaints system shortly after he was appointed on Wednesday by newly elected Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Kono excitedly wrote on his English-language Twitter account that the digital complaints box had “received more than 3,000 e-mails in just hours!” The deluge apparently proved too much. “I received far more e-mails than I’d expected,” he said later.

CHINA

Army claims fewer deaths

The army suffered “far fewer” than the 20 deaths incurred by India’s military in a clash on their border in the Himalayas in June, the Global Times editor-in-chief wrote on Twitter, contradicting a claim made by India’s minister of defense. “No Chinese soldiers was captured by Indian troops, but PLA [the Chinese People’s Liberation Army] captured many Indian soldiers that day,” Hu Xijin wrote. The tweet was accompanied by a screenshot, stamped “fake news,” of an Indian media report about Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh saying that India inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces during the fighting. The June clash in the Ladakh region, on the western part of their border, was the worst violence between the nuclear-armed neighbors in decades. China has not released casualty figures for its troops.