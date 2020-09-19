While institutions, governments, elected officials, companies and sports federations are all having to adapt to new constraints under the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say they are often using the health crisis as an excuse to restrict journalists’ access.
Fewer physical news conferences, questions that must be submitted in advance or sometimes no questions at all, queries that go unanswered — information does not circulate well in the age of COVID-19.
Examples include international soccer matches, in which UEFA ditched mixed zone areas where journalists usually get to quiz players, and Fashion Weeks, where it has been almost impossible to question designers.
“We’re seeing all sorts of situations where people are using COVID to hide information,” said David Cuillier, a professor of journalism at the University of Arizona.
Cover-up attempts often involve information about the pandemic itself, which might shed unfavorable light on the management of the virus by government or local officials.
This week, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly turned down a request from the Kansas Reflector news site for contact information for businesses in the state connected to outbreaks of COVID-19.
So as not to reveal the number of cases in a retirement home or university, for example, some authorities hide behind arguments about personal data even if that data is anonymous and the laws do not apply, said Cuillier, who is a former president of the Society of Professional Journalists.
Government agencies, city councils or local organizations are making decisions “behind closed doors,” he added.
In politics, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is regularly accused of shielding himself from the media under cover of the pandemic. His campaign team uses health precautions to justify restricting access to the former US vice president to only a dozen reporters and photographers.
When he takes questions, which is rare, his communications team designates the four or five journalists allowed to quiz him.
In addition to restricted access, journalists have been subjected to censorship in several countries, a measure presented as a means of combating disinformation linked to the pandemic.
Some countries, such as China and Egypt, have canceled visas or ordered the deportation of foreign reporters after publishing articles on the response to the pandemic.
“The efforts by politicians and others to control the message have only increased over the past two years,” said Courtney Radsch, advocacy director of the Committee to Protect Journalists.
During the demonstrations that followed the death of George Floyd, journalists were attacked by the police, but also by people who did not want independent coverage of the protests, Radsch said.
“We’re headed for dark times unless something changes,” Cuillier said. “This could lead to the end of democracy as we know it within 20, 30 years.”
