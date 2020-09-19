A US judge on Thursday blocked controversial US Postal Service (USPS) changes that have slowed mail nationwide, calling them “a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service” before the November election.
Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Washington, said that he was issuing a nationwide preliminary injunction sought by 14 states that sued the administration of US President Donald Trump and the US Postal Service.
The states challenged the USPS’ so-called “leave behind” policy, where trucks have been leaving postal facilities on time regardless of whether there is more mail to load. They also sought to force it to treat election mail as first class mail.
Photo: Reuters
After a hearing, the judge said that Trump had repeatedly attacked voting by mail by making unfounded claims that it is rife with fraud.
Many more voters are expected to vote by mail this November because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the states have expressed concern that delays might result in voters not receiving ballots or registration forms in time.
“The states have demonstrated the defendants are involved in a politically motivated attack on the efficiency of the Postal Service,” Bastian said.
The changes created “a substantial possibility many voters will be disenfranchised,” he added.
Bastian, an appointee of former US president Barack Obama, issued a written order later on Thursday that closely tracked the relief sought by the states.
It ordered the USPS to stop implementing the “leave behind” policy, treat all election mail as first class mail rather than as slower-moving categories, reinstall any mail processing machines needed to ensure the prompt handling of election mail, and inform its employees about the requirements of his injunction.
USPS spokesman Dave Partenheimer said that the organization is reviewing its legal options, but “there should be no doubt that the Postal Service is ready and committed to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives.”
Lee Moak, a member of the USPS Board of Governors, called the notion that any changes were politically motivated “completely and utterly without merit.”
Following a national uproar, US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major donor to Trump and the Republican Party, announced that he was suspending some changes — including the removal of iconic blue mailboxes in many cities and the decommissioning of mail processing machines.
Other changes remained in place, and the states asked the court to block them.
Led by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, the states said the USPS made the changes without first bringing them to the Postal Regulatory Commission for public comment and an advisory opinion, as required by federal law.
They also said the changes interfered with their constitutional authority to administer their elections.
The states also pointed to some of the effects the changes had already wrought: Michigan spent US$2 million earlier this year on envelopes that met election mail standards — only to learn that the Postal Service would not treat them as first class mail.
In Madison, Wisconsin, the number of ballots that were not counted because they arrived late for the August primary doubled from the August 2018 primary.
Further, they cited research from information technology consultant Mynor Urizar-Hunter, who helped start a Web site tracking the USPS changes, that said that 78 percent of the machines slated for removal were in counties won by Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.
The states suing are Washington, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia — all led by Democratic attorneys general.
Pennsylvania is leading a separate multistate lawsuit over the changes, and New York and Montana have filed their own challenges.
