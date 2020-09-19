Since her personal telephone number was posted online, Hong Kong democracy advocate and Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions chairperson Carol Ng has received menacing calls from strangers and been bombarded with messages calling her a “cockroach.”
She is not alone.
A sophisticated and shady Web site called HK Leaks has ramped up its “doxxing” — where people’s personal details are published online — of Hong Kong democracy advocates, targeting those it says have broken Hong Kong’s National Security Law.
Photo: AFP
Promoted by groups linked to the Chinese Chinese Communist Party and hosted on Russia-based servers, HK Leaks has become the most prominent “doxxing” Web site since it first emerged last year.
It continues to operate, despite requests last year from the Hong Kong privacy commissioner to remove all personal profiles, and it has been referred to the police for investigation.
Home addresses, social media profiles and telephone numbers feature alongside descriptions of individuals’ alleged “crimes.”
The Web site published information on at least 14 people it claims broke the new national security legislation — a charge which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison — within weeks of it being imposed by Beijing on the territory, an investigation found.
“When it first happened I was very stressed,” Ng said.
“I received some phone calls and messages from ‘blue ribbon’ people on Facebook,” she said, referring to government supporters who adopted the color because it is associated with the police.
“Every now and then, I receive a mass of WhatsApp messages, thousands of stickers. They call us cockroaches,” she said. “They know they will make people very scared, but I’m not afraid, because this is my freedom and I will defend my freedom.”
HK Leaks has so far posted the personal details of more than 2,000 people it deems guilty of various “misdeeds” — a 10-fold increase in a year.
Registered on a Russian server, it is specifically designed to evade prosecution, experts say.
It uses so-called bulletproof anonymous hosting — also favored by controversial white supremacist Web sites — and regularly shifts domains.
Online traffic has increased to about 230,000 annual unique page views, SiteWorthTraffic data showed.
In an update, the site now features a pop-up window saying “rioters have ruined the rule of law and order of society in Hong Kong,” and claims that more than 2,000 police officers and pro-China individuals have themselves been “doxxed” by activists.
Prominent pro-democracy leaders Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) and Agnes Chow (周庭), cofounders of the now-disbanded Demosisto party, are on the site under a subsection called “Hong Kong independence rioter,” while media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英) is also listed.
Also among the 14 alleged national security legislation offenders to have been “doxxed” are well-known democracy advocates Tony Chung (鍾翰林), Nathan Law (羅冠聰) and Ray Wong (黃台仰).
Chung in July became the first political figure to be arrested under the legislation over allegations that he had promoted Hong Kong independence through Studentlocalism, a group he cofounded in 2016.
Law fled to the UK when the national security legislation was passed. Later that month, Chinese media reported that Law and Joshua Wong were among six people wanted by police on charges of “inciting secession, and colluding with foreign and external forces.”
Ray Wong, who was granted refugee status in Germany in May 2018, said that he suspects he has been targeted as part of a harassment campaign by the Hong Kong and Chinese authorities.
“I am not surprised at all,” he said. “The Hong Kong government said that they would try to arrest me by any means.”
An Australian university student who has never visited China and has only a modest social media following would seem an unlikely target for the Chinese government. However, when a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman personally denounced Drew Pavlou at a news conference, it was just the next phase in an extraordinary campaign against the 21-year-old that has fueled concerns over China’s targeting of critics overseas. Pavlou first placed himself in the superpower’s sights when in July last year he organized a small sit-in at the University of Queensland, where he studies, to protest against various Chinese government policies. Since then, the Global
‘ASKED TO MOVE OUT’: Indonesian coast guard personnel argued with a Chinese vessel over territorial claims after it entered the country’s exclusive economic zone An Indonesian patrol ship confronted a Chinese coast guard vessel that spent almost three days in waters where Indonesia claims economic rights and that are near the southernmost part of China’s disputed claims to the South China Sea. The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency on Friday night detected Chinese ship 5204 entering Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in what Indonesia calls the North Natuna Sea. The agency sent a patrol ship that closed within 1km of the Chinese coast guard vessel and they communicated to affirm their position and their nation’s claims to the area, Indonesian Maritime Security Agency head Aan Kurnia said. “We
BEFORE WINTER COMES: Snow cuts off roads into Ladakh for four months or more each year, so the crunch is on to get food, tents and high-altitude equipment to Leh From deploying mules to large transport aircraft, the Indian military has activated its entire logistics network to transport supplies to thousands of troops for a harsh winter along a bitterly disputed Himalayan border with China. In the past few months, one of India’s biggest military logistics exercises in years has brought vast quantities of ammunition, equipment, fuel, winter supplies and food into Ladakh, a region bordering Tibet that India administers as a union territory, officials said. The move was triggered by a border standoff with China in the snow deserts of Ladakh that began in May and escalated in June into hand-to-hand
Dark matter, mysterious invisible stuff that makes up most of the mass of galaxies, including the Milky Way, is confounding scientists again, with new observations of distant galaxies conflicting with the current understanding of its nature. Research published this week revealed an unexpected discrepancy between observations of dark matter concentrations in three massive clusters of galaxies encompassing trillions of stars and theoretical computer simulations of how dark matter should be distributed. “Either there is a missing ingredient in the simulations or we have made a fundamental incorrect assumption about the nature of dark matter,” Yale University astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan, a coauthor of