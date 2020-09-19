PNG police minister says force corrupt

‘CRIMINALS IN UNIFORM’: Police officers are ‘implicated in organised crime, drug syndicates, smuggling firearms, stealing fuel, insurance scams,’ Bryan Kramer said

The Guardian





The Papua New Guinea (PNG) police force is the most corrupt public agency in the nation, engaged in drug-smuggling, gun-running and land theft, and beset by “a rampant culture of police ill-discipline and brutality,” Papua New Guinean Minister for Police Bryan Kramer said on Wednesday, in an extraordinary condemnation of his own force.

Kramer used the occasion of the nation’s independence anniversary to launch a swingeing attack on the police force, saying its endemic corruption would take years, even a generation, to eradicate.

His statement followed a concession by Police Commissioner David Manning that his force includes “criminals in uniform.”

“I found our police force in complete disarray and riddled with corruption,” Kramer wrote online about his first 15 months as minister for police. “The very organisation that was tasked with fighting corruption had become the leading agency in acts of corruption. Add to that a rampant culture of police ill-discipline and brutality.”

“Senior officers based in police headquarters in Port Moresby were stealing from their own retired officers’ pension funds. They were implicated in organised crime, drug syndicates, smuggling firearms, stealing fuel, insurance scams, and even misusing police allowances,” he wrote. “They misused tens of millions of kina allocated for police housing, resources and welfare. We also uncovered many cases of senior officers facilitating the theft of police land.”

Kramer said that many of the nation’s best police officers had retired or were dismissed “for trying to do the right thing.”

Kramer, the sole lawmaker of the Allegiance party that he founded, was voted to parliament in 2017 on a declared platform of transparency and good governance. He was instrumental in exposing a loans scandal that ultimately ended the government of former Papua New Guinean prime minister Peter O’Neill.

Kramer said that a little more than a year in government had revealed the extent of the nation’s systemic corruption.

“Having spent time on the inside, I can see the extent of corruption in PNG. It is so deep-rooted and so entrenched in every aspect of politics and business that it is almost beyond comprehension, and appears never-ending,” he wrote. “The country was, and is, on the verge of collapse. Given the extent of the damage, it will take five years just to stop it from sinking further. It will take a generation to turn it around.”

Kramer said that the government was working on sweeping reforms to the police force, “from the top down.”

He told the Guardian last year that he expected to be killed for his efforts to reform corrupt institutions of state.

“I have no question of doubt I will eventually get killed for what I do,” he wrote on Facebook. “It goes without saying when you get in the way of those stealing billions in public funds, they will do whatever it takes to get rid of you.”

Manning — installed last year by Kramer as part of his reform — said earlier this month that he would implement a “one strike and you’re out” policy for police corruption, violence or disciplinary infractions.

“I will be the first commissioner of police to admit that there are criminals in uniform in the police force, and I am committed to exposing and disposing of them,” Manning said. “They have continuously displayed a total loss of basic moral values. They do not respect the law. They do not have any sense of duty, commitment or loyalty, and act as if they are a law unto themselves. Their free rein ends now.”