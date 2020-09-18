Belarus opposition leader faces charges

‘STIRRING UP SOCIETY’: Kolesnikova has said that she does not consider herself a politician, but over the past month, she has become a high-profile protest leader

The Guardian, MOSCOW





Belarusian authorities have charged the opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova with “actions aimed at undermining national security,” a charge that carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison.

The charge, announced by the country’s Investigative Committee, is the latest move in a crackdown on opposition leaders by embattled Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has lost legitimacy among much of the population, but retains the support of law enforcement agencies.

Kolesnikova last week thwarted an attempt by Lukashenko’s security agents to forcibly deport her by tearing up her passport at the border with Ukraine.

She later said in a statement that security officials had told her she would be leaving the country “either alive or in bits.”

She is in police custody.

Kolesnikova, 38, a flutist who has said she does not consider herself a politician, has become one of the highest-profile protest leaders in Belarus over the past month, as Belarusians have rallied against Lukashenko’s continued rule.

She was one of seven people on the board of a coordination council set up to transfer power away from Lukashenko. All except the Nobel laureate Svetlana Alexievich have either been imprisoned or deported.

In a speech to top officials on Wednesday, Lukashenko said that he had no plans to step down.

“We had the vote and got the result,” he said. “It’s time to stop stirring up society.”

He has promised to consider constitutional reform, but opposition politicians say this is likely to be mere window dressing.

Lukashenko on Wednesday said the US was fomenting protests in the country, a claim that was echoed by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin.

He said in a statement that his agency had information that the US had funded the Belarusian opposition and encouraged protests in the country.

At least for now, Lukashenko retains the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appears to have decided that backing him is a better option than allowing pressure from the street to win out.

Lukashenko on Monday traveled to Putin’s Black Sea residence in Sochi for talks, and came away with expressions of support and a US$1.5 billion loan.

On Wednesday, Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu was in Minsk and Lukashenko said during their meeting that he had asked Putin for “several new types of weapons.” The claim was immediately denied by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said the issue had not been raised at the meeting.

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas warned Putin that unconditional support for Lukashenko was likely to alienate the Belarusians, who have close historical ties to Russia. Geopolitical themes have not been part of the protest movement.

“With its unconditional support for Lukashenko so far and hybrid exertion of influence, Moscow will certainly lose the sympathy of people in Belarus,” Maas said.