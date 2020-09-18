Virus Outbreak: Belgian virus ‘hero’ still talking, despite threats

AFP, LEUVEN, Belgium





Brushing off death threats, the face of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Belgium battles on, despite living under police protection after attacks on social media.

Marc van Ranst is Dutch-speaking Belgium’s best known virologist. He speaks bluntly, delivering the tough messages that politicians would rather be said with finesse or not at all.

Opening borders “is dangerous,” stay away from port city Antwerp, cancel summer plans: the virologist never shies from upbraiding Belgians over the airwaves — or on Twitter.

Virologist Marc van Ranst poses for a photograph during an interview in Leuven, Belgium, on Friday last week. Photo: AFP

In Belgium, the pandemic has already caused nearly 9,935 deaths — one of the highest mortality rates in the world when compared with its population of about 11.5 million.

At present, the epidemic is regaining steam, with authorities registering about 800 new infections per day, which Van Ranst is concerned about.

Constantly in the spotlight since the pandemic engulfed Belgium, Van Ranst’s celebrity drew the ire of the Flemish nationalists and far-right, the dominant political current in Dutch-speaking Flanders.

Through lawsuits, Twitter clashes and now death threats, Van Ranst takes his role in Belgian society in his stride, convinced that his problems are due less to the health crisis and more to his politics.

“They have everything to do with the fact that whenever I’m confronted with racism or xenophobia, I will react. The right-wing parties, they hate me”, he said.

To his supporters, Van Ranst is seen as an important weapon against far-right groups and anti-mask protesters. He has even been parodied as a superhero in a viral online video in which a fake Van Ranst machine-guns a barbecue held by nationalists who are breaching lockdown measures.

A right-wing bete noir, in the middle of last month Van Ranst was the rallying cry at one of the movement’s protests, which accused him of instigating a “corona circus” of unnecessary anti-virus regulations.

The protest was small, but Van Ranst said that he knows public resolve to fight COVID-19 is waning and that “populist views” are fueling defiance.

“Anyone who says we want to get rid of the masks and get rid of the bubble of five [the ceiling of close contacts allowed for each household] will generate a lot of interest, and I can completely understand that,” he said. “We might get sick and tired of the virus, the problem is that the virus does not get sick and tired of us. It still infects us like it loved to do in March.”