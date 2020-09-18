US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed renewed confidence that a viable COVID-19 vaccine would be ready by next month, directly contradicting a top administration health expert and facing fierce criticism from his Democratic election rival, former US vice president Joe Biden.
Trump sowed confusion about the issue with an extraordinary public rebuke of one of his top health experts, who said masks were a leading weapon for fighting the pandemic and that a vaccine was unlikely to be widely available until the middle of next year.
“I think he made a mistake when he said that. That’s just incorrect information,” Trump told reporters referring to Senate testimony by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield.
Photo: AFP
“We’re very close to that vaccine as you know... We think we can start sometime in October” or shortly thereafter, Trump said.
“I believe he was confused,” Trump said of Redfield. “I am just telling you we are ready to go as soon as the vaccine happens.”
Redfield on Wednesday told senators that a “very limited” distribution to priority groups, including first-responders, could begin in November and December, but that full implementation would take many more months at least.
“I think we’re probably looking at late second quarter, third quarter 2021” before a safe and effective vaccine would be available to the public, he said.
Redfield voiced his support for a potential vaccine on Wednesday evening, but cautioned the public to be vigilant about mitigating viral spread in the meantime.
“The best defense we currently have against this virus are the important mitigation efforts of wearing a mask, washing your hands, social distancing and being careful about crowds,” he wrote on Twitter.
The contradiction between Trump and health experts on an issue that has become a focal point of the election campaign highlighted the lack of trust Biden said he and the public have in the president’s handling of the pandemic.
“When I said I trust vaccines and I trust the scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump — this is what I meant,” Biden wrote on Twitter after Trump’s remarks.
